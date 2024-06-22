https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/us-notifies-russia-about-closure-of-visa-centers-in-washington-new-york-1119057483.html

US Notifies Russia About Closure of Visa Centers in Washington, New York

The US has notified Russian diplomats that the visa center with branches in Washington and New York is closing, but consular support will continue despite the increased workload, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

“Every day attacks are made against us. And today, literally an hour ago, an hour before the event, the Americans sent us a notice that the visa center was closing and now an additional burden falls on the shoulders of Russian diplomats and consuls... We will continue to work, we will not abandon our compatriots. We will do our best to provide them with the necessary legal and consular support," Antonov said after a ceremony in memory of the anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War (World War II).The ambassador said the American side did not explain the reasons for the decision. He did not announce Russia's possible retaliatory measures.The United States has also stripped Russian diplomats of the tax exemption privilege, Antonov added.“Today the Americans made... a nasty attack on Russian diplomats, diplomats of bilateral institutions. They took away our tax exemption cards. These cards provide privileges for diplomats of any country, allowing them to live and not pay taxes to the local treasury. None of us is going to do this. We have our own state, to which we pay and will pay our taxes,” the diplomat said.

