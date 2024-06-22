International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
US Redirects Patriot Systems From Client States to Ukraine
US Redirects Patriot Systems From Client States to Ukraine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
U.S. Redirects Patriot Systems from Client States to Ukraine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.Then, Paul Wright, managing editor at Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, joins the show to discuss the prevalence of forced prison labor in the US prison system and analyzes an NYT op-ed calling it legalized slavery.Later, journalist and Host of The Back Story on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins weighs in on the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing the newly named NATO chief.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
US Redirects Patriot Systems From Client States to Ukraine

04:03 GMT 22.06.2024
The Final Countdown
U.S. Redirects Patriot Systems from Client States to Ukraine
Angie Wong
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.
Then, Paul Wright, managing editor at Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, joins the show to discuss the prevalence of forced prison labor in the US prison system and analyzes an NYT op-ed calling it legalized slavery.
Later, journalist and Host of The Back Story on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins weighs in on the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon.
The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing the newly named NATO chief.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
