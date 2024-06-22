https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/us-redirects-patriot-systems-from-client-states-to-ukraine-1119054183.html
US Redirects Patriot Systems From Client States to Ukraine
US Redirects Patriot Systems From Client States to Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
2024-06-22T04:03+0000
2024-06-22T04:03+0000
2024-06-22T09:21+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
joe biden
prison labor
palestine
gaza strip
israel
lebanon
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119054494_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_685d2530373645fbd4cebf7e428bd1dc.jpg
U.S. Redirects Patriot Systems from Client States to Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.Then, Paul Wright, managing editor at Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, joins the show to discuss the prevalence of forced prison labor in the US prison system and analyzes an NYT op-ed calling it legalized slavery.Later, journalist and Host of The Back Story on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins weighs in on the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing the newly named NATO chief.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
palestine
gaza strip
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119054494_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4aacbd757c25ece6c3f5e2a0121cfddf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us presidential election, donald trump, joe biden, opinion poll, trump and biden's performance in the polls, us prison system, israel-lebanon tensions, new nato chief
us presidential election, donald trump, joe biden, opinion poll, trump and biden's performance in the polls, us prison system, israel-lebanon tensions, new nato chief
US Redirects Patriot Systems From Client States to Ukraine
04:03 GMT 22.06.2024 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 22.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.
Then, Paul Wright, managing editor at Prison Legal News and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, joins the show to discuss the prevalence of forced prison labor in the US prison system and analyzes an NYT op-ed calling it legalized slavery.
Later, journalist and Host of The Back Story on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins weighs in on the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon.
The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing the newly named NATO chief.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM