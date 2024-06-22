https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/washington-post-chaos-cnn-campaign-collusion-amazon-health-care-1119054279.html

Washington Post Chaos, CNN Campaign Collusion, Amazon Health Care

Washington Post Chaos, CNN Campaign Collusion, Amazon Health Care

Sputnik International

The American middle class continues to shrink, and UnitedHealth begins notifying the huge number of people affected by a recent hack.

2024-06-22T04:04+0000

2024-06-22T04:04+0000

2024-06-22T09:21+0000

political misfits

washington post

2024 us presidential election

gaza strip

supreme court

immigration

healthcare

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119054872_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8fcc73ff26de8c01ac7a76deda8efc5f.png

Washington Post Chaos, CNN Campaign Collusion, Amazon Health Care Sputnik International The American middle class continues to shrink, and UnitedHealth begins notifying the huge number of people affected by a recent hack.

Author, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the abrupt departure of a freshly appointed Washington Post editor before he even began the job, what President Joe Biden and the Democrats believe to be a winning strategy against former President Donald Trump a week before the first debate between the two candidates, the investigation into anti-independent media organization NewsGuard by House Republicans, and the Green Party filing an FEC complaint against CNN over colluding with major parties to marginalize others.Former associate deputy attorney general and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses a showdown between states and the federal government on who gets to enforce immigration, the increasing role of unelected judges in governance as elected officials fail to do their jobs, and a lawsuit out of Texas in which a former city councilwoman is alleging a retaliatory arrest over protected speech.Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discusses the continued Israeli operation in Rafah as the humanitarian disaster grows, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizing the White House, the United Nations calling for an international ban on arms sales to Israel, the status of the US pier that has failed to facilitate aid to Gaza, the health crisis in the West Bank, and more recognition of the State of Palestine in the UN.Author and critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses what has happened to patient care at One Medical since Amazon purchased the primary care provider, what will happen as Amazon gets even more public funds through Medicare reimbursements, what happens to a society when when access to medical care is linked to Amazon prime memberships, and whether One Medical patients have options if they don’t want to go to Dr. Amazon.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including microplastics in intimate regions of the body, the soundtrack of a priest’s near death experience, and the the feces-ridden coasts of Long Island!The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

washington post editor, 2024 us presidential election, joe biden, donald trump, gop, democratic party, gaza war, israel-lebanon tensions