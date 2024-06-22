https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/weekly-news-wrap-up-russia-north-korea-security-alliance-nato-sanctions-china-1119053159.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Russia North Korea Security Alliance; NATO Sanctions China

Russia and North Korea have agreed to an economic, cultural, and security alliance.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Russia's agreement with North Korea and the potential for a military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the naval crisis in the Red Sea, NATO's economic sanctions against China, and the conflict in the Middle East.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses President Biden's Foreign Aid Coordinator calling the $300 million plan to send Kenyan police to Haiti a "disaster."Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, join forces to discuss Russia's agreement with North Korea, the 2024 election, and environmental fallout from the East Palestine train derailment.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

