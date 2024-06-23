https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/kuwait-urges-nationals-to-leave-lebanon-amid-escalation-with-israel---state-media-1119068721.html

Kuwait Urges Nationals to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalation With Israel

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry has called on all Kuwaiti citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible over the recent escalation with Israel, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In light of this, all Kuwaiti citizens staying in Lebanon must leave the country as soon as possible for their own safety, unless they hold it for absolutely necessary to stay, the ministry said. Following the announcement, Kuwait Airways carrier said it was increasing the number of seats on flights to Beirut to accommodate all those wishing to leave Lebanon.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, who support Palestine in the conflict with Israel, have regularly exchanged fire across the border since then. On Tuesday, Israel said it approved and validated operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon.

