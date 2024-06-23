International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/macron-may-trigger-frances-exit-from-eu---eu-official-1119069373.html
Macron May Trigger France's Exit From EU, Says EU's Barnier
Macron May Trigger France's Exit From EU, Says EU's Barnier
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve the country's parliament and hold snap elections could trigger France's exit from the European Union, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said.
2024-06-23T04:39+0000
2024-06-23T04:59+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
european union (eu)
european parliament
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb8e1c298b96c7ddaa0303af40dd2ec.jpg
Barnier said in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper that Macron's hopes of beating the right-wing National Rally (RN) party in the elections are very risky, the report read on Saturday. "I don’t think Ms [the leader of the RN's parliamentary faction, Marine] Le Pen and Mr [president of RN party, Jordan] Bardella changed their minds. They are still anti-European," Barnier said. On June 9, Macron announced the dissolution of the French parliament's lower house and holding of two-round snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7. The decision was made in the wake of the European Parliament elections in which the National Rally party emerged victorious, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of Macron's centrist coalition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/french-civil-servants-secret-meetings-with-le-pen-show-macrons-waning-influence--report-1117010405.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_343:0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0e32cfd4f2c8c995fb84fe9e24a4c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french president emmanuel macron, france's exit from the european union, brexit negotiator
french president emmanuel macron, france's exit from the european union, brexit negotiator

Macron May Trigger France's Exit From EU, Says EU's Barnier

04:39 GMT 23.06.2024 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 23.06.2024)
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022
French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2024
© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve the country's parliament and hold snap elections could trigger France's exit from the European Union, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said.
Barnier said in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper that Macron's hopes of beating the right-wing National Rally (RN) party in the elections are very risky, the report read on Saturday.
"I don’t think Ms [the leader of the RN's parliamentary faction, Marine] Le Pen and Mr [president of RN party, Jordan] Bardella changed their minds. They are still anti-European," Barnier said.
French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party, Marine Le Pen, left, and French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement, Emmanuel Macron, pose prior to the start of a live broadcast face-to-face televised debate in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris, May 3, 2017. It's meant to be the climax of France's presidential campaign. Centrist French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen are facing each other Wednesday April 20, 2022 evening in a one-on-one televised debate that promises to be challenging for both of them _ and may be decisive ahead of Sunday's runoff vote. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
World
French Civil Servants' ‘Secret’ Meetings With Le Pen Show Macron’s Waning Influence — Report
27 February, 16:10 GMT
On June 9, Macron announced the dissolution of the French parliament's lower house and holding of two-round snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7. The decision was made in the wake of the European Parliament elections in which the National Rally party emerged victorious, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of Macron's centrist coalition.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала