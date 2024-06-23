Synagogue, Church, Road Patrol Post Attacked in Russia's Dagestan; Casualties Reported
17:17 GMT 23.06.2024 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 23.06.2024)
© Photo : ScreenshotFire in a synagogue in Dagestan. Still from an eyewitness video
© Photo : Screenshot
Attackers opened fire with automatic weapons on a synagogue and a church in Derbent, Dagestan, Russia, according to Gayan Garieva, head of the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"According to information from the duty department of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs, around 6pm (local time) in Derbent, unknown individuals fired automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church," she said.
Preliminary reports indicate that several police officers and a priest were killed in the attack. The suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Polo with the license plate number 921.
❗️The mayor of Russia's Derbent reported that law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert following the attack on the Orthodox church and synagogue. Photos and videos of the synagogue fire are circulating on local social media. https://t.co/62ualigKXw pic.twitter.com/BPBmv0AG25— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 23, 2024
Investigative Committee officers have arrived at the scene to establish all the details of the incident.
Almost simultaneously, unknown individuals attacked a road patrol post on one of the streets in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one police officer was killed, and another six were injured.
Following the shooting, a manhunt was launched while the identities of the attackers are being established.
⚡️Footage of the arrest on "Beryozka" beach, allegedly showing two militants involved in the attack in Makhachkala, with people panicking and fleeing from the Caspian Sea coast. (video from social media) pic.twitter.com/TCejJj8pTz— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 23, 2024
Shamil Khadulaev, deputy chairman of Dagestan's public monitoring commission, reported that a priest from the church in Derbent and a security guard from the church in Makhachkala were also killed in the attacks.
Dagestan's head Sergey Melikov described the incident as an attempt to destabilize society. He emphasized that all services are acting according to protocol, and an operational headquarters has been created. All necessary decisions will be made promptly in the interest of the republic's residents' safety.