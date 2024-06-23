International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/synagogue-church-road-patrol-post-attacked-in-russias-dagestan-casualties-reported-1119080532.html
Synagogue, Church, Road Patrol Post Attacked in Russia's Dagestan; Casualties Reported
Synagogue, Church, Road Patrol Post Attacked in Russia's Dagestan; Casualties Reported
Sputnik International
Attackers opened fire with automatic weapons on a synagogue and a church in Derbent, Dagestan, Russia, according to Gayan Garieva, head of the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs.
2024-06-23T17:17+0000
2024-06-23T17:24+0000
russia
dagestan
russia
makhachkala
investigative committee
dagestan
derbent
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119080374_0:308:506:593_1920x0_80_0_0_f642f9aa4fd414c224c233974cffef6d.jpg
"According to information from the duty department of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs, around 6pm (local time) in Derbent, unknown individuals fired automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church," she said.Preliminary reports indicate that several police officers and a priest were killed in the attack. The suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Polo with the license plate number 921.Investigative Committee officers have arrived at the scene to establish all the details of the incident.Almost simultaneously, unknown individuals attacked a road patrol post on one of the streets in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one police officer was killed, and another six were injured.Following the shooting, a manhunt was launched while the identities of the attackers are being established.Shamil Khadulaev, deputy chairman of Dagestan's public monitoring commission, reported that a priest from the church in Derbent and a security guard from the church in Makhachkala were also killed in the attacks.Dagestan's head Sergey Melikov described the incident as an attempt to destabilize society. He emphasized that all services are acting according to protocol, and an operational headquarters has been created. All necessary decisions will be made promptly in the interest of the republic's residents' safety.
dagestan
russia
makhachkala
derbent
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119080374_0:260:506:640_1920x0_80_0_0_a7f62986049de3930ecc8422ecdcc81e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, dagestan, attack, church attacked in dagestan, synagogue attacked in dagestan, shooting in makhachkala
russia, dagestan, attack, church attacked in dagestan, synagogue attacked in dagestan, shooting in makhachkala

Synagogue, Church, Road Patrol Post Attacked in Russia's Dagestan; Casualties Reported

17:17 GMT 23.06.2024 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 23.06.2024)
© Photo : ScreenshotFire in a synagogue in Dagestan. Still from an eyewitness video
Fire in a synagogue in Dagestan. Still from an eyewitness video - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2024
© Photo : Screenshot
Subscribe
Attackers opened fire with automatic weapons on a synagogue and a church in Derbent, Dagestan, Russia, according to Gayan Garieva, head of the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"According to information from the duty department of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs, around 6pm (local time) in Derbent, unknown individuals fired automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church," she said.
Preliminary reports indicate that several police officers and a priest were killed in the attack. The suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Polo with the license plate number 921.
Investigative Committee officers have arrived at the scene to establish all the details of the incident.
Almost simultaneously, unknown individuals attacked a road patrol post on one of the streets in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one police officer was killed, and another six were injured.
Following the shooting, a manhunt was launched while the identities of the attackers are being established.
Shamil Khadulaev, deputy chairman of Dagestan's public monitoring commission, reported that a priest from the church in Derbent and a security guard from the church in Makhachkala were also killed in the attacks.
Dagestan's head Sergey Melikov described the incident as an attempt to destabilize society. He emphasized that all services are acting according to protocol, and an operational headquarters has been created. All necessary decisions will be made promptly in the interest of the republic's residents' safety.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала