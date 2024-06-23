https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/synagogue-church-road-patrol-post-attacked-in-russias-dagestan-casualties-reported-1119080532.html

Synagogue, Church, Road Patrol Post Attacked in Russia's Dagestan; Casualties Reported

Attackers opened fire with automatic weapons on a synagogue and a church in Derbent, Dagestan, Russia, according to Gayan Garieva, head of the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"According to information from the duty department of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs, around 6pm (local time) in Derbent, unknown individuals fired automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church," she said.Preliminary reports indicate that several police officers and a priest were killed in the attack. The suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Polo with the license plate number 921.Investigative Committee officers have arrived at the scene to establish all the details of the incident.Almost simultaneously, unknown individuals attacked a road patrol post on one of the streets in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one police officer was killed, and another six were injured.Following the shooting, a manhunt was launched while the identities of the attackers are being established.Shamil Khadulaev, deputy chairman of Dagestan's public monitoring commission, reported that a priest from the church in Derbent and a security guard from the church in Makhachkala were also killed in the attacks.Dagestan's head Sergey Melikov described the incident as an attempt to destabilize society. He emphasized that all services are acting according to protocol, and an operational headquarters has been created. All necessary decisions will be made promptly in the interest of the republic's residents' safety.

