https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/watch-russian-military-signal-operators-set-up-communication-links-for-their-units-1119069693.html

Watch Russian Military Signal Operators Set Up Communication Links For Their Units

Watch Russian Military Signal Operators Set Up Communication Links For Their Units

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of signalmen of the communications unit of the Tula Airborne Troops organizing communications during a special military operation.

2024-06-23T07:16+0000

2024-06-23T07:16+0000

2024-06-23T07:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

russian defense ministry

defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119071921_85:0:1335:703_1920x0_80_0_0_3310473623d9e657e3a2d3108e9daddb.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a unit of communications specialists belonging to the Tula Airborne Troops organizing communication lines in the special military operation area."After arriving at a new location, the crews immediately set up the necessary equipment to provide commanders and troops with communication channels," the Defense Ministry said.The ministry also noted that the soldiers set up guard posts and foot patrols to safeguard the placement of equipment.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Signal operators from Russia’s Airborne Troops reliably assist in the command and control of the area of the special military operation Sputnik International Signal operators from Russia’s Airborne Troops reliably assist in the command and control of the area of the special military operation 2024-06-23T07:16+0000 true PT0M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, tula airborne troops