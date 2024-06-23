https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/watch-russian-military-signal-operators-set-up-communication-links-for-their-units-1119069693.html
Watch Russian Military Signal Operators Set Up Communication Links For Their Units
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of signalmen of the communications unit of the Tula Airborne Troops organizing communications during a special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a unit of communications specialists belonging to the Tula Airborne Troops organizing communication lines in the special military operation area."After arriving at a new location, the crews immediately set up the necessary equipment to provide commanders and troops with communication channels," the Defense Ministry said.The ministry also noted that the soldiers set up guard posts and foot patrols to safeguard the placement of equipment.
Watch Russian Military Signal Operators Set Up Communication Links For Their Units
The signal operators of Russia's Airborne Troops are tasked with providing crucial communications and electronic warfare support for operations. Armed with cutting-edge communication systems and electronic warfare assets, they play a vital role in both maintaining situational awareness and disrupting enemy communications.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a unit of communications specialists belonging to the Tula Airborne Troops organizing communication lines in the special military operation area.
"After arriving at a new location, the crews immediately set up the necessary equipment to provide commanders and troops with communication channels," the Defense Ministry said.
The ministry also noted that the soldiers set up guard posts and foot patrols to safeguard the placement of equipment.