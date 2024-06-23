https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/watch-russian-su-34-fighter-bomber-hammer-enemy-forces-1119069775.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Hammer Enemy Forces

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Hammer Enemy Forces

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Su-34 aircraft carrying out strikes against Ukrainian military units in the special military operation zone.

2024-06-23T12:39+0000

2024-06-23T12:39+0000

2024-06-23T12:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

sukhoi design bureau

russian defense ministry

sukhoi

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119077864_98:0:1328:692_1920x0_80_0_0_251288292c3a830fbcf305a6df0ec71e.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has recently published video footage of a Russian Su-34 aircraft conducting strikes on Ukrainian military targets within the special military operation zone. The bombing raid specifically targeted camouflaged enemy equipment and personnel situated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr.The raids were conducted using high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module. This technology enabled these precise, surgical strikes to be carried out without the need to enter the enemy's air defense target area.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Crews of Russian Su-34 strike jets have struck units of the Ukrainian forces in special military operation zone Sputnik International Crews of Russian Su-34 strike jets have struck units of the Ukrainian forces in special military operation zone 2024-06-23T12:39+0000 true PT0M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian su-34 fighter-bomber, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military