Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Hammer Enemy Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Su-34 aircraft carrying out strikes against Ukrainian military units in the special military operation zone.
2024-06-23
The Russian Defense Ministry has recently published video footage of a Russian Su-34 aircraft conducting strikes on Ukrainian military targets within the special military operation zone. The bombing raid specifically targeted camouflaged enemy equipment and personnel situated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr.The raids were conducted using high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module. This technology enabled these precise, surgical strikes to be carried out without the need to enter the enemy's air defense target area.
12:39 GMT 23.06.2024 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 23.06.2024)
The Su-34 is a Russian multi-role fighter-bomber aircraft designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in Russia. It is considered to be one of the most advanced fighter jets globally, equipped with high levels of stealth capability, supercruise ability, and advanced avionics.
The Russian Defense Ministry has recently published video footage of a Russian Su-34 aircraft conducting strikes on Ukrainian military targets within the special military operation zone. The bombing raid specifically targeted camouflaged enemy equipment and personnel situated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr.
The raids were conducted using high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module. This technology enabled these precise, surgical strikes to be carried out without the need to enter the enemy's air defense target area.