International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/watch-russian-su-34-fighter-bomber-hammer-enemy-forces-1119069775.html
Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Hammer Enemy Forces
Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Hammer Enemy Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian Su-34 aircraft carrying out strikes against Ukrainian military units in the special military operation zone.
2024-06-23T12:39+0000
2024-06-23T12:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
sukhoi design bureau
russian defense ministry
sukhoi
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119077864_98:0:1328:692_1920x0_80_0_0_251288292c3a830fbcf305a6df0ec71e.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has recently published video footage of a Russian Su-34 aircraft conducting strikes on Ukrainian military targets within the special military operation zone. The bombing raid specifically targeted camouflaged enemy equipment and personnel situated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr.The raids were conducted using high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module. This technology enabled these precise, surgical strikes to be carried out without the need to enter the enemy's air defense target area.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Crews of Russian Su-34 strike jets have struck units of the Ukrainian forces in special military operation zone
Sputnik International
Crews of Russian Su-34 strike jets have struck units of the Ukrainian forces in special military operation zone
2024-06-23T12:39+0000
true
PT0M31S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119077864_251:0:1174:692_1920x0_80_0_0_91a5409065a568fb3acee9f70c05a9a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian su-34 fighter-bomber, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military
russian su-34 fighter-bomber, russian defense ministry, ukrainian military

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Hammer Enemy Forces

12:39 GMT 23.06.2024 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 23.06.2024)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Su-34 is a Russian multi-role fighter-bomber aircraft designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in Russia. It is considered to be one of the most advanced fighter jets globally, equipped with high levels of stealth capability, supercruise ability, and advanced avionics.
The Russian Defense Ministry has recently published video footage of a Russian Su-34 aircraft conducting strikes on Ukrainian military targets within the special military operation zone. The bombing raid specifically targeted camouflaged enemy equipment and personnel situated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr.
The raids were conducted using high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module. This technology enabled these precise, surgical strikes to be carried out without the need to enter the enemy's air defense target area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала