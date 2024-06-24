https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/48-active-shooter-incidents-recorded-across-the-us-in-2023--fbi-report-1119105433.html

48 Active Shooter Incidents Recorded Across the US in 2023 – FBI Report

Forty-eight active shooter incidents causing 244 casualties were recorded throughout the United States in 2023, a newly released yearly report by the FBI said on Monday.

“In 2023, the FBI designated 48 shootings as active shooter incidents. Although incidents decreased by 4% from 2022 (50 incidents), the number of active shooter incidents increased by 60% since 2019 (30 incidents),” the report said. According to the report, the 48 shootings in 26 states, spanning locations such as open space, commerce, education, health care, and residences, resulted in 105 deaths and 139 injuries, with nearly a third (15) categorized by the FBI as mass killings. Moreover, the report indicates that of the 49 individuals involved in these incidents, 30 were apprehended, 7 committed suicide, and 12 were killed. Nearly three-quarters of the shootings (43) involved handguns, while 16 involved rifles, and one involved a shotgun. The FBI stressed that it remains dedicated to assisting local, state, federal, and territorial law enforcement, among others, in preventing active shooter situations and responding to and recovering from them, the report continued. “The FBI encourages safety and security through its options-based Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training,” the agency said.

