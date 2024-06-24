https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/colorful-ceremony-unfurled-to-close-brics-games-in-russias-kazan-1119090959.html

Colorful Ceremony Unfurled to Close BRICS Games in Russia's Kazan

The BRICS Games is an annual multi-sport event organized by the BRICS countries. The event is usually organized by the country that holds the presidency of the group for that year.

With Russia holding the organization's presidency, a decision was made to hold the BRICS Games in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan in 2024. The tournament's chief aim was to bolster friendly sports ties with BRICS nations based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and equal access of athletes to competitions. To sum up, the Kazan-hosted BRICS Games drew more than 4,600 participants from over 80 countries to 27 events, running for a week and a half. By comparison to previous tournaments, this one made a quantum leap.Take a look at the closing ceremony of the BRICS games in Russia's Kazan in Sputnik's gallery:

