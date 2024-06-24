https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/colorful-ceremony-unfurled-to-close-brics-games-in-russias-kazan-1119090959.html
Colorful Ceremony Unfurled to Close BRICS Games in Russia's Kazan
Colorful Ceremony Unfurled to Close BRICS Games in Russia's Kazan
Sputnik International
The BRICS Games is an annual multi-sport event organized by the BRICS countries. The event is usually organized by the country that holds the presidency of the group for that year.
2024-06-24T07:25+0000
2024-06-24T07:25+0000
2024-06-24T07:25+0000
multimedia
photo
russia
brics
kazan
brics games 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119089851_56:0:3697:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3093e4b433e2a0642273e6128895d1fe.jpg
With Russia holding the organization's presidency, a decision was made to hold the BRICS Games in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan in 2024. The tournament's chief aim was to bolster friendly sports ties with BRICS nations based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and equal access of athletes to competitions. To sum up, the Kazan-hosted BRICS Games drew more than 4,600 participants from over 80 countries to 27 events, running for a week and a half. By comparison to previous tournaments, this one made a quantum leap.Take a look at the closing ceremony of the BRICS games in Russia's Kazan in Sputnik's gallery:
1
russia
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119089851_511:0:3242:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb762b75a821ed0431193a926cd3396b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics games closing ceremony, the brics games
brics games closing ceremony, the brics games
Colorful Ceremony Unfurled to Close BRICS Games in Russia's Kazan
The BRICS Games is an annual multi-sporting event organized by BRICS member countries. This competition is usually arranged by the nation that holds the club's presidency for that year.
With Russia holding the organization's presidency, a decision was made to hold the BRICS Games in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan in 2024.
The tournament's chief aim was to bolster friendly sports ties with BRICS nations based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and equal access of athletes to competitions.
To sum up, the Kazan-hosted BRICS Games drew more than 4,600 participants from over 80 countries to 27 events, running for a week and a half. By comparison to previous tournaments, this one made a quantum leap.
Take a look at the closing ceremony of the BRICS games in Russia's Kazan in Sputnik's gallery: © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
The BRICS Games were attended by 4,600 guests from 86 countries, according to Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev.
The BRICS Games were attended by 4,600 guests from 86 countries, according to Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.
Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, former Ak Bars hockey team player Danis Zaripov and ex-Sports Minister of Russia Oleg Matytsin attend the BRICS Games' closing ceremony.
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, former Ak Bars hockey team player Danis Zaripov and ex-Sports Minister of Russia Oleg Matytsin attend the BRICS Games' closing ceremony.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
Russia clinched the top spot with 264 gold medals. Competitions were held in all 27 scheduled sports at 17 venues.
Russia clinched the top spot with 264 gold medals. Competitions were held in all 27 scheduled sports at 17 venues.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank
Hosting these competitive sporting events by the nation that holds the BRICS presidency has been in place since 2016, when India hosted a soccer tournament for the first time.
Hosting these competitive sporting events by the nation that holds the BRICS presidency has been in place since 2016, when India hosted a soccer tournament for the first time.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank
The first official BRICS Games were held in 2017 in Guangzhou, China. This competitive event featured three sports: basketball, volleyball and usha taolu.
The first official BRICS Games were held in 2017 in Guangzhou, China. This competitive event featured three sports: basketball, volleyball and usha taolu.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank
The BRICS Games also played host to the BRICS Sports Ministers' Meeting on June 22-23, 2024.
The BRICS Games also played host to the BRICS Sports Ministers' Meeting on June 22-23, 2024.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
The games, which included 17 sports facilities, had 387 sets of medals up for grabs.
The games, which included 17 sports facilities, had 387 sets of medals up for grabs.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
Participants from Venezuela attend the BRICS Games' closing ceremony.
Participants from Venezuela attend the BRICS Games' closing ceremony.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
According to Tatarstan's Sports Minister Vladimir Leonov, the BRICS Games had a high attendance rate. Tickets for many events were sold out in advance.
According to Tatarstan's Sports Minister Vladimir Leonov, the BRICS Games had a high attendance rate. Tickets for many events were sold out in advance.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank
The second BRICS Games were held in July 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa, drawing approximately 200 athletes from Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.
The second BRICS Games were held in July 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa, drawing approximately 200 athletes from Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabank
The BRICS Games' closing ceremony in Mirny, in the Privolzhsky city district of Kazan.
The BRICS Games' closing ceremony in Mirny, in the Privolzhsky city district of Kazan.