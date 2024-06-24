https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/lavrov-holds-presser-with-his-belarusian-counterpart-1119103659.html

Lavrov Holds Presser With His Belarusian Counterpart

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.

world

sergey lavrov

russia

minsk

belarus

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.During his two-day visit to Minsk, Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with top Belarusian officials and discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

