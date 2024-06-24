International
Sputnik International
Lavrov Holds Presser With His Belarusian Counterpart
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.During his two-day visit to Minsk, Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with top Belarusian officials and discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
ЛАВРОВ_ПРЕСС-КОНФЕРЕНЦИЯ_17:35
Lavrov Holds Presser With His Belarusian Counterpart

15:12 GMT 24.06.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik in Minsk
Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik in Minsk
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is paying an official visit to Minsk from June 24 to 25, where he will hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.
During his two-day visit to Minsk, Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with top Belarusian officials and discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
