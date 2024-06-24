https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/lavrov-holds-presser-with-his-belarusian-counterpart-1119103659.html
Lavrov Holds Presser With His Belarusian Counterpart
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Minsk on Monday, June 24.During his two-day visit to Minsk, Lavrov is expected to hold meetings with top Belarusian officials and discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
News
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is paying an official visit to Minsk from June 24 to 25, where he will hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik.
