Scholz Calls Himself Suitable Candidate for Post of Chancellor in 2025 Elections

"Yes, I firmly believe in this, because we have outlined a path to solving many problems in our country," Scholz said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster when asked whether he considers himself a suitable candidate to be the next chancellor. In Germany, the ruling Social Democratic Party led by Scholz came third at the recent EU legislative elections with about 14% of the vote. The opposition CDU/CSU bloc came first with 30% of the vote, followed by the AfD with 16%.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he firmly believes he is a suitable candidate for the post of chancellor in the 2025 parliamentary elections, despite the poor results of his party in the European Parliament elections.
"Yes, I firmly believe in this, because we have outlined a path to solving many problems in our country," Scholz said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster when asked whether he considers himself a suitable candidate to be the next chancellor.
In Germany, the ruling Social Democratic Party led by Scholz
came third at the recent EU legislative elections with about 14% of the vote. The opposition CDU/CSU bloc came first with 30% of the vote, followed by the AfD with 16%.