Scholz Calls Himself Suitable Candidate for Post of Chancellor in 2025 Elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he firmly believes he is a suitable candidate for the post of chancellor in the 2025 parliamentary elections, despite the poor results of his party in the European Parliament elections.

world

olaf scholz

germany

european parliament

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

"Yes, I firmly believe in this, because we have outlined a path to solving many problems in our country," Scholz said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster when asked whether he considers himself a suitable candidate to be the next chancellor. In Germany, the ruling Social Democratic Party led by Scholz came third at the recent EU legislative elections with about 14% of the vote. The opposition CDU/CSU bloc came first with 30% of the vote, followed by the AfD with 16%.

germany

german chancellor olaf scholz, parliamentary elections, uropean parliament elections