https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/watch-russian-marines-hone-their-skills-on-the-training-range-1119070855.html

Watch Russian Marines Hone Their Skills on the Training Range

Watch Russian Marines Hone Their Skills on the Training Range

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Black Sea Fleet Marines of the Battlegroup Dnepr improving their combat training at one of the training grounds in the rear area of the special military operation.

2024-06-24T05:06+0000

2024-06-24T05:06+0000

2024-06-24T05:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian navy

russian defense ministry

marines

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119086651_2:0:848:476_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e0adb049da0dbdd270795db45159c5.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Black Sea Fleet Marines of the Dnepr Battlegroup improving their combat training at one of the training grounds in the rear area of the special military operation.During live-fire training, Marines who routinely perform forward assault tasks as part of advance groups hone their skills in army tactical marksmanship, tactical medicine and assault operations.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Marines sharpen their skills at a special military op training range Sputnik International Russian Marines sharpen their skills at a special military op training range 2024-06-24T05:06+0000 true PT0M56S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian marines, russian defense, black sea fleet marines