Watch Russian Marines Hone Their Skills on the Training Range
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Black Sea Fleet Marines of the Battlegroup Dnepr improving their combat training at one of the training grounds in the rear area of the special military operation.
During live-fire training, Marines who routinely perform forward assault tasks as part of advance groups hone their skills in army tactical marksmanship, tactical medicine and assault operations.
The Russian Marines of the Black Sea Fleet are an elite naval infantry unit of the Russian Navy. Equipped with advanced combat vehicles, artillery, and small arms, they are trained to perform a range of tasks including reconnaissance, direct fire support, and naval infantry operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Black Sea Fleet Marines of the Dnepr Battlegroup improving their combat training at one of the training grounds in the rear area of the special military operation.
During live-fire training, Marines who routinely perform forward assault tasks as part of advance groups hone their skills in army tactical marksmanship, tactical medicine and assault operations.