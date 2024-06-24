https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/west-losing-war-with-russia-both-militarily-morally---slovak-deputy-speaker-1119112420.html

West Losing War With Russia Both Militarily, Morally - Slovak Deputy Speaker

West Losing War With Russia Both Militarily, Morally - Slovak Deputy Speaker

Sputnik International

The West is losing its war against Russia militarily, morally and politically, while "warmongers" keep getting defeated at the ballot box, Slovak Deputy Parliament Speaker Lubos Blaha said on Monday.

2024-06-24T21:40+0000

2024-06-24T21:40+0000

2024-06-24T22:57+0000

world

ukraine crisis

russia

lubos blaha

emmanuel macron

slovakia

deadly ukrainian attack on sevastopol

army tactical missile system (atacms)

west

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119112261_0:130:3072:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_7925de9866fc70d53ab0a45f9da81e28.jpg

"Let's face it: the West is losing the war against Russia. Militarily, politically and morally. You don't need to do anything special, just grab some popcorn and watch the warmongers in the West lose, watch their own peoples rebel against them, watch neoliberalism fall to the bottom. Finally," Blaha, who is also a member of the ruling leftist Smer party, wrote on Telegram. Slovakia is on the right side of history, on the side of peace, patriotism and social justice, the lawmaker added. Western liberals face a reckoning for "spreading hatred against Russia," with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists trailing the opposition ahead of the snap elections and Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in the United States, Blaha highlighted. The ruling parties in several European states failed to win the recent European Parliament elections. In France, the right-wing National Rally finished well ahead of Macron's centrist coalition. In Germany, the center-left SDP of Chancellor Olaf Scholz came third after the opposition Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD). On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula, using US-supplied ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down, while the fifth exploded over the city, killing four people, including two children, and injuring 153 others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/us-escalated-ukraine-conflict-on-new-level-by-facilitating-terror-strike-on-sevastopol-1119106898.html

russia

slovakia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato proxy war, war against russia, us war against russia, ukraine-russia war, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sentiment, historic friendship, slovakia-russia friendship, slovakia-russia cooperation, anti-russian hysteria, anti-russian bias, anti-russian campaign, anti-russian policy, anti-russian propaganda, russia-ukraine war, russia is winning, russia wins