https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/a-global-managerial-elite-macrons-unpopularity-could-tank-his-party-and-lift-up-the-right-1119113488.html

'A Global Managerial Elite': Macron's Unpopularity Could Tank His Party and Lift Up the Right

'A Global Managerial Elite': Macron's Unpopularity Could Tank His Party and Lift Up the Right

Sputnik International

Le Pen’s party came first in the EU ballot with 31% of the French vote. But Macron is betting that those votes are in protest against him, and that they will not hold up in France’s election.

2024-06-25T05:53+0000

2024-06-25T05:53+0000

2024-06-25T05:53+0000

analysis

europe

emmanuel macron

olaf scholz

france

european union (eu)

national rally

french national assembly

french elections

marine le pen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c431d2fdec634fe93759acacaa8ff23.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the French National Assembly and called for snap parliamentary elections at the end of this month and the beginning of next month, following a major victory for his right-wing rival, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in the European Parliament vote.Le Pen’s party came first in the EU ballot with 31% of the French vote. But Macron is betting that those votes are in protest against him, and that they will not hold up in France’s election.On Monday, George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute and author, sat down with Sputnik’s Fault Lines. Szamuely suggested that while French elections are complicated - with previous elections failing to help the National Rally translate their parliamentary success into success at France’s national assembly elections - France's right appears to be making strides.Szamuely added that while the National Rally was unable to gain any substantial vote in the French National Assembly election, their votes have increased since that time.“He only got elected really because twice he was against Le Pen and the name Le Pen has had a very toxic reputation in France,” he added. “If you do have a name like Le Pen, it's going to be hard to win an election.”On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “concerned” about the ongoing elections in France. Meanwhile, Scholz’s party, the center-left Social Democrats, scored their worst results ever with just 14% of the vote, said Politico.“I am concerned about the elections in France,” Scholz told public broadcaster ARD. “I hope that parties that are not Le Pen — to put it that way — are successful in the election. But that is for the French people to decide.”"I just think it's just bizarre,” said Szamuely of Scholz’s comment. “He’s just got an absolutely horrific drubbing in his own country. You know, kind of a record low for the Social Democratic Party, never in its history. And in fact the German Social Democratic Party has a very distinguished history." Sputnik’s Jamarl Thomas asked Szamuely for his take on what the French right are seeking in their policies.“I think that the right and, in some ways, the left do want to somehow get the French economy moving. The French economy really is in the doldrums. I mean, there's just no economic growth at all; in fact, it's a negative growth when you count inflation. So they want to somehow return to some form of Keynesian spending and, again, there's a similarity in some ways with the left there." Thomas then noted that “Macron was allowed by the European Union” to essentially “deficit spend” during the Yellow Vests Protests - during which protestors said they couldn’t afford fuel price hikes because they live in rural areas where driving is strenuous. “If they don't spend money, there's no way for France to be able to control this group of people,” Thomas added.“The European Union has wedded itself to this policy of the national debt to be a certain percentage of the GDP. The budget deficit also has to be a particular percentage of the GDP. Now, they do have a certain flexibility when it comes to leaders that they favor and I think Macron is someone that they favor. And so they gave him a certain latitude. They wouldn't give any kind of latitude if you had a National Rally government or even if you had a leftist government,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/bets-and-threats-macron-weighs-voters-distaste-for-his-party-against-fear-of-the-right-1118899933.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

france, french elections, le pen, macron, eu, national rally, politics, far-right, right-wing, macron losing, left is losing, ruling elite, failed elections, european elections, le pen beats macron, macron loser, right-wing politics, right-wing politicians