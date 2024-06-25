Biden Campaign Allegedly Frustrated After Falling Behind Trump's Fundraising Numbers

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/biden-campaign-allegedly-frustrated-after-falling-behind-trumps-fundraising-numbers-1119110877.html

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including Trump's major fundraising numbers.

2024-06-25T04:13+0000

2024-06-25T04:13+0000

2024-06-25T13:09+0000

The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill sharing his perspective on a donor recently giving $50 million to a pro-Trump group.Then, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch briefly discusses the potential of Boeing facing criminal charges.The second hour begins with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accusing the US of withholding weapons to Israel.The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the Ukrainian attack on Crimea. He also discusses the recent terrorist attack in the region of Dagestan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

