https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/filipino-lawmakers-want-investigation-into-alleged-us-anti-vax-campaign-1119115128.html

Filipino Lawmakers Want Investigation Into Alleged US Anti-Vax Campaign

Filipino Lawmakers Want Investigation Into Alleged US Anti-Vax Campaign

Sputnik International

Lawmakers in the Philippines are pushing for an investigation into allegations that the US ran a misinformation campaign in Asia to cast doubt on the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine and PPE from China.

2024-06-25T06:18+0000

2024-06-25T06:18+0000

2024-06-25T06:18+0000

world

joe biden

philippines

china

reuters

sputnik

us military

covid-19

vaccination

anti-vaccination

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408353_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2d7d52d485afc9f7af138aa314ce7b00.jpg

The undercover campaign, also first reported by Reuters citing former US military officials, reportedly started in the Philippines before spreading to other Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The US campaign reportedly used fake social media accounts impersonating locals to spread misinformation about the Sinovac vaccine and doubt the effectiveness of tests and masks coming from China.Rather than being based on any real concerns about Sinovac or the effectiveness of Chinese masks and tests, the campaign was reportedly designed to lessen Chinese influence in those countries.“Just to look at the numbers, you know, when they started this campaign. Let's go back to April 2020, they had about 20 new cases a day and 315 total deaths. A year later, in the summer, they had 400 people dying every day in the Philippines and over 38,000 deaths. So, I mean, that's a death toll comparable to waging a major war,” Noh argued.The Philippines was among the worst-hit countries in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic, and authorities had difficulties getting people vaccinated. According to Reuters, Filipino Senator and chair of the Foreign Relations Committee Imee Marcos and House Representative France Castro filed resolutions in the Philippine Congress earlier this week that will initiate a probe for an investigation into the allegations.According to Reuters, the inquiry will be designed to “determine the ramifications of the actions of the US Military, any potential breach of international law by the United States of America, and the possible legal recourse available to the Philippines, considering that such [an] anti-vax and misinformation campaign threatens national security.”The United States has been trying to strengthen its military cooperation with the Philippines, in part to challenge China in the South China Sea. In 2014, the US and the Philippines signed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (ECDA), which gave the US control of five military bases in the Philippines in 2016 and another four under an expansion in 2023. In March, US President Joe Biden hosted his counterparts from the Philippines and Japan for the first “trilateral US-Japan-Philippines leaders’ summit.”It is not clear how or if the allegations will affect that relationship. The EDCA can be canceled by either party with a one-year notice.“It's very similar to what happened to Nord Stream. No matter what happens to our 'ally,' we don't care about what those costs are,” said Noh. “The US, you know, never ceases to astound in the kind of depravity that it seems to stoop to.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/philippines-opens-new-surveillance-station-near-taiwan-amid-us-led-militarization-1118612217.html

philippines

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us misinformation campaign about covid, anti-vax campaign in asia, covid misinformation in the philippines, us spreading covid fud, polical bias, anti-chinese bias, anti-vaccination, anti-chinese sentiment, sinovac