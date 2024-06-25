https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/international-journalists-intern-at-sputnik--1119122453.html

International Journalists Intern at Sputnik

Sputnik is hosting 32 journalists from 28 countries of Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia at its headquarters in Moscow.

Representatives of the largest media houses in their countries are taking part in a special full-time summer session of the SputnikPro project, which opened today at the media group's press center.This year, the project course is being held simultaneously for two groups that came to Russia within the programs New Generation of the Rossotrudnichestvo, the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation and InteRussia of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Foundation.The New Generation journalists will stay in Russia till the end of June, while the InteRussia participants will have an intensive one-month internship.Both groups, together with colleagues from other countries, will participate in various master classes and workshops held by leading Sputnik experts and get acquainted with the cultural life of Moscow.The participants shared their expectations of the program and their stay in Russia.Gianmarco Luis Delgado Sanchez, Andina News Agency: "I am very happy to have the opportunity to interact with colleagues from all over the world. I look forward to sharing experiences about journalistic work in different countries and hope that the workshops will help us to strengthen our knowledge of the latest trends in the media world."Najeh Hamed, Al Sharq newspaper:"I am very excited to see firsthand what this program will offer and am confident that it will enhance my expertise in the world of news production and digital media. It will also provide me with a lasting window into Russia and its multifaceted social, cultural, political, economic, commercial, and scientific dimensions. Additionally, I was delighted that a significant portion of the program is dedicated to the latest advancements in news editing, particularly for news agencies. This initiative underscores Sputnik Agency's leadership among global news agencies and its progress in the fields of news production, especially in artificial intelligence, digital media, and social media networks."Wilnard Leonardo Bacelonia, Philippine News Agency:"I am really glad to have been chosen to participate in the InteRussia Internship Program for Foreign Journalists from Asian Countries. I am so excited to know more about how my Russian brothers and sisters cover the news and the technologies and other modern procedures that their media industry use. I am also excited to meet and work with journalists from my Asian neighbor countries. I feel lucky to be a part of this program."Rithiya Sreu, Fresh News:"The Program will deepen my understanding of global media, enhance media management skills, and provide insights into Russia through lectures, dialogues, and cultural visits. It will further capacitate my media leadership and expand my global media networks that will allow me to advance my academic and career goals, fulfill my company’s visions and make further contributions to Cambodia's long-term peace and development."

