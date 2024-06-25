https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/lavrov-speaks-at-academy-of-public-administration-in-minsk-belarus-1119119164.html
Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration in Minsk, Belarus
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with students and teachers of the Academy of Public Administration under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets students and teachers of the Academy of Public Administration under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk.Lavrov arrived in the Belarusian capital on Monday for talks with the country's president, foreign minister and speakers of both parliamentary chambers.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
2024
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Monday for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!