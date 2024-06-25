International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration in Minsk, Belarus
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/lavrov-speaks-at-academy-of-public-administration-in-minsk-belarus-1119119164.html
Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration in Minsk, Belarus
Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration in Minsk, Belarus
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with students and teachers of the Academy of Public Administration under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk.
2024-06-25T10:58+0000
2024-06-25T10:58+0000
world
minsk
russia
belarus
alexander lukashenko
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118690081_0:53:2994:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_389d1bf4bfd3ab22535818850d303200.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets students and teachers of the Academy of Public Administration under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk.Lavrov arrived in the Belarusian capital on Monday for talks with the country's president, foreign minister and speakers of both parliamentary chambers.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
minsk
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration Under Auspices of Belarusian President in Minsk
Sputnik International
Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration Under Auspices of Belarusian President in Minsk
2024-06-25T10:58+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118690081_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7985c100de34a45e5bdb3ebb14670a99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, academy of public administration under the auspices of the president of the republic of belarus in minsk
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, academy of public administration under the auspices of the president of the republic of belarus in minsk

Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration in Minsk, Belarus

10:58 GMT 25.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of the Russian Foreign and Defense Policy Council Assembly, in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of the Russian Foreign and Defense Policy Council Assembly, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Monday for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets students and teachers of the Academy of Public Administration under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk.
Lavrov arrived in the Belarusian capital on Monday for talks with the country's president, foreign minister and speakers of both parliamentary chambers.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала