https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-demands-answers-after-ukraine-uses-us-supplied-missiles-to-strike-sevastopol-1119111925.html

Russia Demands Answers After Ukraine Uses US-Supplied Missiles to Strike Sevastopol

Russia Demands Answers After Ukraine Uses US-Supplied Missiles to Strike Sevastopol

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol with US-made ATACMS missiles.

2024-06-25T04:17+0000

2024-06-25T04:17+0000

2024-06-25T13:24+0000

the backstory

army tactical missile system (atacms)

ukraine

sevastopol

france

israel

lebanon

donald trump

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119114133_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_290e5eb54ae5a44ead6948092847c96a.png

Russia Demands Answers After Ukraine Uses U.S.-Supplied Missiles to Strike Sevastopol Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

Rachel began The Backstory on Monday by hosting political analyst and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, on the topic of CNN cutting off the Donald Trump campaign spokesperson after she called them out for their bias.Author and syndicated cartoonist, Ted Rall, then joined The Backstory to discuss the French elections, where Marine Le Pen's National Rally Party scored a decisive victory in the first round.Rachel kicked off the last hour off the show by speaking to international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, about the Ukrainian attack with US-made ATACMS missiles on the city of Sevastopol, killing and wounding several civilians.In the final segment, journalist and political commentator, Laith Marouf, spoke to Rachel about the intense clashes taking place along the Lebanese-Israeli border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

sevastopol

france

israel

lebanon

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, ukraine attacks sevastopol, us missile kills russian civillians, france elections, israel-lebanon war