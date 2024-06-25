https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-demands-answers-after-ukraine-uses-us-supplied-missiles-to-strike-sevastopol-1119111925.html
Russia Demands Answers After Ukraine Uses US-Supplied Missiles to Strike Sevastopol
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol with US-made ATACMS missiles.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119114133_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_290e5eb54ae5a44ead6948092847c96a.png
Rachel began The Backstory on Monday by hosting political analyst and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, on the topic of CNN cutting off the Donald Trump campaign spokesperson after she called them out for their bias.Author and syndicated cartoonist, Ted Rall, then joined The Backstory to discuss the French elections, where Marine Le Pen's National Rally Party scored a decisive victory in the first round.Rachel kicked off the last hour off the show by speaking to international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, about the Ukrainian attack with US-made ATACMS missiles on the city of Sevastopol, killing and wounding several civilians.In the final segment, journalist and political commentator, Laith Marouf, spoke to Rachel about the intense clashes taking place along the Lebanese-Israeli border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:17 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 25.06.2024)
Rachel began The Backstory on Monday by hosting political analyst and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, on the topic of CNN cutting off the Donald Trump campaign spokesperson after she called them out for their bias.
Author and syndicated cartoonist, Ted Rall, then joined The Backstory to discuss the French elections, where Marine Le Pen's National Rally Party scored a decisive victory in the first round.
Rachel kicked off the last hour off the show by speaking to international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, about the Ukrainian attack with US-made ATACMS missiles on the city of Sevastopol, killing and wounding several civilians.
In the final segment, journalist and political commentator, Laith Marouf, spoke to Rachel about the intense clashes taking place along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM