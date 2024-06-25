https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-summons-us-ambassador-after-ukraine-uses-atacms-missiles-on-crimea-1119111389.html
Russia Summons US Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea
Russia Summons US Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including the latest Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.
2024-06-25T04:16+0000
2024-06-25T04:16+0000
2024-06-25T13:21+0000
fault lines
france
crimea
russia
ukraine
dagestan
benjamin netanyahu
israel
joe biden
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119111513_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14c5928f97dfb2203084b50d955ca387.png
Russia Summons U.S. Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including the latest Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.
The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely joining to discuss the ongoing French elections as the far-right gains momentum.The second hour starts with attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo sharing his perspective on the latest SCOTUS rulings.Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda analyzes Ukraine's attack on Crimea. He also discusses the terrorist attack in the Russian region of Dagestan.The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing the rising tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Biden amid Netanyahu's accusations of the U.S. withholding weapons. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
france
crimea
russia
ukraine
dagestan
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119111513_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b7a407511bce57fba5c87ffd28f8cbb7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
fault lines, ukrainian attack on sevastopol, us missile kills civilians, does us support netanyahu, terrorist attack in dagestan
fault lines, ukrainian attack on sevastopol, us missile kills civilians, does us support netanyahu, terrorist attack in dagestan
Russia Summons US Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea
04:16 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 25.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including the latest Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.
The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely joining to discuss the ongoing French elections as the far-right gains momentum.
The second hour starts with attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo sharing his perspective on the latest SCOTUS rulings.
Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda analyzes Ukraine's attack on Crimea. He also discusses the terrorist attack in the Russian region of Dagestan.
The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing the rising tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Biden amid Netanyahu's accusations of the U.S. withholding weapons.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM