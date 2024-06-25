https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-summons-us-ambassador-after-ukraine-uses-atacms-missiles-on-crimea-1119111389.html

Russia Summons US Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea

Russia Summons US Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including the latest Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.

2024-06-25T04:16+0000

2024-06-25T04:16+0000

2024-06-25T13:21+0000

fault lines

france

crimea

russia

ukraine

dagestan

benjamin netanyahu

israel

joe biden

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119111513_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14c5928f97dfb2203084b50d955ca387.png

Russia Summons U.S. Ambassador After Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles on Crimea Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including the latest Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.

The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely joining to discuss the ongoing French elections as the far-right gains momentum.The second hour starts with attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo sharing his perspective on the latest SCOTUS rulings.Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda analyzes Ukraine's attack on Crimea. He also discusses the terrorist attack in the Russian region of Dagestan.The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing the rising tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Biden amid Netanyahu's accusations of the U.S. withholding weapons. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

france

crimea

russia

ukraine

dagestan

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

fault lines, ukrainian attack on sevastopol, us missile kills civilians, does us support netanyahu, terrorist attack in dagestan