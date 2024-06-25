https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/terrorist-attacks-in-russia-us-anti-vax-campaign-in-asia-us-interference-in-venezuela-elections-1119111213.html

Terrorist Attacks in Russia; US Anti-Vax Campaign in Asia; US Interference in Venezuela Elections

Terrorist attacks in Russia have cost the lives of numerous civilians in Dagestan and Crimea.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss terrorist attacks on Russia.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss the US ATACMS attack on Sevastopol.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, discusses the US using Kenya as a proxy in Africa.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss more resignations from the Biden administration.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss plans for the US regime to change in Cuba and Venezuela.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the crisis in the Red Sea and the Trump Biden battle for the White House in 2024.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss joins us to discuss the US anti-vax campaign in Asia and the infrastructure and economy improvements in China.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss US weapons to Israel and Israel’s claims to scale down operations in Gaza soon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

