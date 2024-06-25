https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/ukrainian-attack-on-civilians-in-crimea-bears-signature-of-kiev-regime-1119120253.html

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads. Four missiles were shot down, but one was deflected and exploded over the city.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on social media that the statement by Mykhailo Podolyak, head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, calling Crimea a “military camp” peopled by “civilian occupiers” was reminiscent of the Nazi German attitude to Crimea.According to her, the only difference is that today there are US-made weapons and methods of modern terrorism, but the "filling" remained the same - based on the ideology of Nazism.Sunday's cluster bomb attack on civilians enjoying a day at a Sevastapol beach bears the hallmarks of Ukraine's terrorist tactics, a Donbass official says.Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, compared the shelling in Sevastopol to the 2014 attack on a children's beach in Zugres, Donetsk region, which killed 13 people, including three children, and wounded 30 civilians.The attack took place on a lake while families were swimming and sunbathing nearby.

