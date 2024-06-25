https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/ukrainian-attack-on-civilians-in-crimea-bears-signature-of-kiev-regime-1119120253.html
Ukrainian Attack on Civilians in Crimea Bears 'Signature' of Kiev Regime
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads. Four missiles were shot down, but one was deflected and exploded over the city.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on social media that the statement by Mykhailo Podolyak, head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, calling Crimea a "military camp" peopled by "civilian occupiers" was reminiscent of the Nazi German attitude to Crimea.According to her, the only difference is that today there are US-made weapons and methods of modern terrorism, but the "filling" remained the same - based on the ideology of Nazism.Sunday's cluster bomb attack on civilians enjoying a day at a Sevastapol beach bears the hallmarks of Ukraine's terrorist tactics, a Donbass official says.Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, compared the shelling in Sevastopol to the 2014 attack on a children's beach in Zugres, Donetsk region, which killed 13 people, including three children, and wounded 30 civilians.The attack took place on a lake while families were swimming and sunbathing nearby.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on social media that the statement by Mykhailo Podolyak, head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, calling Crimea a “military camp” peopled by “civilian occupiers” was reminiscent of the Nazi German attitude to Crimea.
"A 100-percent carbon copy of the German-Nazi concept of the cleansing of the Crimea during the World War II," she stressed.
According to her, the only difference is that today there are US-made weapons and methods of modern terrorism, but the "filling" remained the same - based on the ideology of Nazism.
Sunday's cluster bomb attack on civilians enjoying a day at a Sevastapol beach bears the hallmarks of Ukraine's terrorist tactics, a Donbass official says.
Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, compared the shelling in Sevastopol to the 2014 attack on a children's beach in Zugres, Donetsk region, which killed 13 people, including three children, and wounded 30 civilians.
The attack took place on a lake while families were swimming and sunbathing nearby.
"We remember how volunteers died on the beach of the local reservoir in Golmovskoye, where they came to distribute food to people," Kimakovsky said. "The handwriting is the same in all cases."
The Ukrainian military attacked Sevastopol using US-made ATACMS long-range missiles with cluster warheads. Four missiles were shot down, but one was one deflected and exploded over the city. According to the latest reports, four people were killed and 153 others were injured in the attack, including children.