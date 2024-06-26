https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/assange-accepts-plea-deal-skripals-still-missing-india-pm-to-visit-moscow-on-july-8-1119129445.html
Assange Accepts Plea Deal; Skripals Still Missing; India PM to Visit Moscow on July 8
Julian Assange has accepted a deal and has been released in return for accepting a guilty plea on a single felony.
Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack, joins us to discuss the Assange plea deal.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the latest on the Skripals and PM Modi's planned visit to Moscow.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the UK elections and Julian Assange.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the Assange plea deal and the French election.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Africa and Haiti.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the Assange deal and US foreign policy in the Middle East.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the European economy's collapse due to the Ukraine conflict.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss US tax policies and the US policy on China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
