International
WATCH LIVE: Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/assanges-supporters-prevail-will-be-rewarded-for-support---assanges-father-1119137179.html
Assange's Supporters Prevail, Will Be Rewarded for Support - Assange's Father
Assange's Supporters Prevail, Will Be Rewarded for Support - Assange's Father
Sputnik International
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's release have prevailed and will be rewarded for their support, Assange's father, John... 26.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-26T11:00+0000
2024-06-26T11:00+0000
world
julian assange
canberra
wikileaks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119136643_0:97:3072:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_a37af9bc60d069c73113398da84fbb69.jpg
"We have prevailed together, us supporters [of Assange's release]. To the supporters goes the victors wreath and all the accolades of achievement. This I believe and swear," Shipton said. Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pled guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The plane with Assange on board had arrived in Canberra at 09:37 GMT, the information from the flight tracker Flightradar showed. Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/us-federal-judge-accepts-assanges-plea-deal-declares-him-a-free-man---reports-1119131971.html
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119136643_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3365e05a301694080f66c55615cde999.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, canberra, wikileaks
julian assange, canberra, wikileaks

Assange's Supporters Prevail, Will Be Rewarded for Support - Assange's Father

11:00 GMT 26.06.2024
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves after landing at RAAF air base Fairbairn in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, June 26 2024. Assange has returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves after landing at RAAF air base Fairbairn in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, June 26 2024. Assange has returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
Subscribe
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's release have prevailed and will be rewarded for their support, Assange's father, John Shipton, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We have prevailed together, us supporters [of Assange's release]. To the supporters goes the victors wreath and all the accolades of achievement. This I believe and swear," Shipton said.
Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pled guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The plane with Assange on board had arrived in Canberra at 09:37 GMT, the information from the flight tracker Flightradar showed.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
World
US Federal Judge Accepts Assange's Plea Deal, Declares Him 'A Free Man' - Reports
00:56 GMT
Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала