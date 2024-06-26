Assange's Supporters Prevail, Will Be Rewarded for Support - Assange's Father

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/assanges-supporters-prevail-will-be-rewarded-for-support---assanges-father-1119137179.html

"We have prevailed together, us supporters [of Assange's release]. To the supporters goes the victors wreath and all the accolades of achievement. This I believe and swear," Shipton said. Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pled guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The plane with Assange on board had arrived in Canberra at 09:37 GMT, the information from the flight tracker Flightradar showed. Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

