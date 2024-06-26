https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/australians-would-prefer-assange-released-with-no-charges---lawmaker-1119137739.html

Australians Would Prefer Assange Released With No Charges - Lawmaker

Australians Would Prefer Assange Released With No Charges - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Australians would rather prefer if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was let free with all the charges lifted, a lawmaker for Australia's city of Port Hedland, Adrian McRae, told Sputnik.

2024-06-26T11:09+0000

2024-06-26T11:09+0000

2024-06-26T11:09+0000

world

julian assange

australia

canberra

wikileaks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119137309_0:0:1961:1103_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbf73760d11fa14914ecfb729020b6f.jpg

"For the 1st time in many years, Australia is almost united as a people as we welcome home Julian. Of course, we'd prefer he was let free without charge, however, his sacrifice this last 14 years has been more than most of us could shoulder," McRae said. Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Australian broadcaster ABC reported that the plane with Assange on board had left for Australia. It is expected to arrive in Canberra at 19.00 local time (09:00 GMT). Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/pursuit-of-assange-shows-every-citizen-on-the-planet-subject-to-us-persecution-1119133030.html

australia

canberra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wikileaks founder julian assange, wikileaks founder, free with all the charges lifted