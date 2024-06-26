International
WATCH LIVE: Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/australians-would-prefer-assange-released-with-no-charges---lawmaker-1119137739.html
Australians Would Prefer Assange Released With No Charges - Lawmaker
Australians Would Prefer Assange Released With No Charges - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Australians would rather prefer if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was let free with all the charges lifted, a lawmaker for Australia's city of Port Hedland, Adrian McRae, told Sputnik.
2024-06-26T11:09+0000
2024-06-26T11:09+0000
world
julian assange
australia
canberra
wikileaks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119137309_0:0:1961:1103_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbf73760d11fa14914ecfb729020b6f.jpg
"For the 1st time in many years, Australia is almost united as a people as we welcome home Julian. Of course, we'd prefer he was let free without charge, however, his sacrifice this last 14 years has been more than most of us could shoulder," McRae said. Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Australian broadcaster ABC reported that the plane with Assange on board had left for Australia. It is expected to arrive in Canberra at 19.00 local time (09:00 GMT). Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/pursuit-of-assange-shows-every-citizen-on-the-planet-subject-to-us-persecution-1119133030.html
australia
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119137309_108:0:1851:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab4329e06d00c53f950399e9d920d65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wikileaks founder julian assange, wikileaks founder, free with all the charges lifted
wikileaks founder julian assange, wikileaks founder, free with all the charges lifted

Australians Would Prefer Assange Released With No Charges - Lawmaker

11:09 GMT 26.06.2024
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, center, arrives at the United States courthouse where he is expected enter a plea deal in Saipan, Mariana Islands, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, center, arrives at the United States courthouse where he is expected enter a plea deal in Saipan, Mariana Islands, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Australians would rather prefer if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was let free with all the charges lifted, a lawmaker for Australia's city of Port Hedland, Adrian McRae, told Sputnik.
"For the 1st time in many years, Australia is almost united as a people as we welcome home Julian. Of course, we'd prefer he was let free without charge, however, his sacrifice this last 14 years has been more than most of us could shoulder," McRae said.
Earlier in the day, a US judge sentenced Assange to time served and would not impose any period of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to one of the US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Australian broadcaster ABC reported that the plane with Assange on board had left for Australia. It is expected to arrive in Canberra at 19.00 local time (09:00 GMT).
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walks through the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
Analysis
Pursuit of Assange Shows ‘Every Citizen on the Planet’ Subject to US Persecution
05:35 GMT
Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала