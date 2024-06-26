https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/general-zuiga-reportedly-leading-bolivian-coup-attempt-we-will-regain-our-homeland-1119147257.html

General Zuñiga Reportedly Leading Bolivian Coup Attempt: 'We Will Regain Our Homeland’

The Commander in Chief of the Bolivian Army Juan Jose Zuñiga, who is leading the apparent coup attempt against President Luis Arce, said on Wednesday that the military would “regain our homeland.”

Earlier in the day, media reported that Zuñiga had been removed from his position after stating that he would defend the Bolivian constitution against former President Evo Morales's attempt to list himself as a candidate in the 2025 elections. The general however had dismissed the reports and said he would continue with his daily duties. When questioned on whether he intended to change the composition of the government, the general said that a new cabinet of ministers would emerge from today’s actions. In the wake of the events, Honduran President Xiomara Castro urged the presidents of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) member states to condemn the “fascism” that was being attempted against Bolivia’s democracy.

