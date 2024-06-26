General Zuñiga Reportedly Leading Bolivian Coup Attempt: 'We Will Regain Our Homeland’
21:18 GMT 26.06.2024 (Updated: 02:18 GMT 27.06.2024)
© AFP 2023 / AIZAR RALDESPolice officers stand guard at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday slammed an attempted "coup d'etat" after soldiers and tanks deployed outside government buildings and tried to knock down a door of the presidential palace, before pulling back
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Commander in Chief of the Bolivian Army Juan Jose Zuñiga, who is leading the apparent coup attempt against President Luis Arce, said on Wednesday that the military would “regain our homeland.”
Earlier in the day, media reported that Zuñiga had been removed from his position after stating that he would defend the Bolivian constitution against former President Evo Morales's attempt to list himself as a candidate in the 2025 elections. The general however had dismissed the reports and said he would continue with his daily duties.
“We are expressing our discontent with the situation, with the state of the fatherland's armed forces, of its army that has birthed this fatherland … We will again regain our fatherland. Enough of destroying our fatherland,” Zuñiga said.
When questioned on whether he intended to change the composition of the government, the general said that a new cabinet of ministers would emerge from today’s actions.
“Surely it [cabinet] will change. Our country, our state, cannot continue like this, doing whatever they want to do,” Zuñiga said.
In the wake of the events, Honduran President Xiomara Castro urged the presidents of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) member states to condemn the “fascism” that was being attempted against Bolivia’s democracy.
“I urgently call on the presidents of the CELAC member states to condemn the fascism that today attempts against Bolivia’s democracy, and demand the full respect for civil rule and the constitution,” Castro said via X. “We express our unconditional support to the brotherly people of Bolivia, President Arce and to [Evo] Morales.”