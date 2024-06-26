International
WATCH LIVE: Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/julian-assange-delivers-speech-after-touching-down-in-australia-1119135421.html
Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks in Canberra following his arrival in Australia.
2024-06-26T11:23+0000
2024-06-26T11:23+0000
world
julian assange
australia
canberra
wikileaks
northern mariana islands
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119131813_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_4f89cb5cccf9afbdf705a4f02d03d1fb.jpg
Sputnik goes live as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks in Canberra following his arrival in Australia.Earlier, Julian Assange was released from a British prison after striking a deal with the US Department of Justice.Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 for breaching bail charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights abuses committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
australia
canberra
northern mariana islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
Sputnik International
Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
2024-06-26T11:23+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119131813_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_fee20274bcdffae906d010b4baa3ae9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wikileaks founder julian assange, arrival in australia
wikileaks founder julian assange, arrival in australia

Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia

11:23 GMT 26.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / YUICHI YAMAZAKIWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / YUICHI YAMAZAKI
Subscribe
On Wednesday, a plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange departed from the Northern Mariana Islands for Australia's capital, Canberra.
Sputnik goes live as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks in Canberra following his arrival in Australia.
Earlier, Julian Assange was released from a British prison after striking a deal with the US Department of Justice.
Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 for breaching bail charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights abuses committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала