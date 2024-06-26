https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/julian-assange-delivers-speech-after-touching-down-in-australia-1119135421.html

Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks in Canberra following his arrival in Australia.

Sputnik goes live as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks in Canberra following his arrival in Australia.Earlier, Julian Assange was released from a British prison after striking a deal with the US Department of Justice.Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 for breaching bail charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights abuses committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

