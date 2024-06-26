https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/julian-assange-secures-plea-deal-with-us-after-long-battle-with-justice--1119129762.html

Julian Assange Secures Plea Deal with US After Long Battle with Justice

Julian Assange Secures Plea Deal with US After Long Battle with Justice

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss hot topics from around the globe, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea deal.

2024-06-26T04:14+0000

2024-06-26T04:14+0000

2024-06-26T12:08+0000

fault lines

us

radio

wikileaks

donald trump

cnn

scotus

julian assange

france

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119129870_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb60e4da3e4597936fbd8c7e03224d2.png

Julian Assange Secures Plea Deal with U.S. After Long Battle with Justice Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss hot topics from around the globe, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea deal.

The show begins with Ted Rall, political cartoonist co-host of The Final Countdown, to weigh in on the latest out of the French elections.Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare shares his perspective on Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange's plea deal with the US and what this means for the freedom of the press.Later, counselor-at-law and political commentator Tyler Nixon dishes on CNN anchor Kasie Hunt's interview with a Trump spokesperson.The show wraps up with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the upcoming SCOTUS decisions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

the fault lines, assange free, julian assange plea deal, scotus rulling on trump's immunity, elections in france