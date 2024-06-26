https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/julian-assange-secures-plea-deal-with-us-after-long-battle-with-justice--1119129762.html
Julian Assange Secures Plea Deal with US After Long Battle with Justice
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss hot topics from around the globe, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea deal.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss hot topics from around the globe, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea deal.
The show begins with Ted Rall, political cartoonist co-host of The Final Countdown, to weigh in on the latest out of the French elections.Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare shares his perspective on Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange's plea deal with the US and what this means for the freedom of the press.Later, counselor-at-law and political commentator Tyler Nixon dishes on CNN anchor Kasie Hunt's interview with a Trump spokesperson.The show wraps up with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the upcoming SCOTUS decisions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
04:14 GMT 26.06.2024
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss hot topics from around the globe, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea deal.
The show begins with Ted Rall, political cartoonist co-host of The Final Countdown, to weigh in on the latest out of the French elections.
Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare shares his perspective on Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange's plea deal with the US and what this means for the freedom of the press.
Later, counselor-at-law and political commentator Tyler Nixon dishes on CNN anchor Kasie Hunt's interview with a Trump spokesperson.
The show wraps up with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the upcoming SCOTUS decisions.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
