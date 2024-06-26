https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/julian-assanges-plea-deal-icc-hypocrisy-trump-and-biden-tied-in-new-poll-1119131374.html

Julian Assange's Plea Deal, ICC Hypocrisy, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's plea bargain agreement to end his long legal saga.

Rachel began Tuesday's show with journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, Angie Wong. Angie broke down the latest NYT poll that showed Joe Biden and Donald Trump deadlocked at 46% for the 2024 presidency.Radio host and political commentator, Misty Winston, then spoke to Rachel about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's decision to accept a plea deal from the US, thus ending his legal saga.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, about the hypocrisy behind the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, while ignoring the slew of crimes committed by Western nations in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the latest tensions between Israel and Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

