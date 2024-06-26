https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/julian-assanges-plea-deal-icc-hypocrisy-trump-and-biden-tied-in-new-poll-1119131374.html
Julian Assange's Plea Deal, ICC Hypocrisy, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll
Julian Assange's Plea Deal, ICC Hypocrisy, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's plea bargain agreement to end his long legal saga.
2024-06-26T04:17+0000
2024-06-26T04:17+0000
2024-06-26T12:07+0000
the backstory
lebanon
wikileaks
gaza strip
israel
icc
joe biden
donald trump
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119131546_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9f057ddd5ebefdd8becb2706fda96142.png
Julian Assange's Plea Deal, ICC Hypocrisy, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's plea bargain agreement to end his long legal saga.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, Angie Wong. Angie broke down the latest NYT poll that showed Joe Biden and Donald Trump deadlocked at 46% for the 2024 presidency.Radio host and political commentator, Misty Winston, then spoke to Rachel about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's decision to accept a plea deal from the US, thus ending his legal saga.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, about the hypocrisy behind the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, while ignoring the slew of crimes committed by Western nations in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the latest tensions between Israel and Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
gaza strip
israel
afghanistan
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119131546_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5ca577bc47865e3b01017c01f2ba4b9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, assange is free, julian assange plea deal, icc arrest warrant for russian military chiefs, trump rating polls
the backstory, assange is free, julian assange plea deal, icc arrest warrant for russian military chiefs, trump rating polls
Julian Assange's Plea Deal, ICC Hypocrisy, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll
04:17 GMT 26.06.2024 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 26.06.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Julian Assange's plea bargain agreement to end his long legal saga.
Rachel began Tuesday's show with journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, Angie Wong. Angie broke down the latest NYT poll that showed Joe Biden and Donald Trump deadlocked at 46% for the 2024 presidency.
Radio host and political commentator, Misty Winston, then spoke to Rachel about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's decision to accept a plea deal from the US, thus ending his legal saga.
In the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, about the hypocrisy behind the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, while ignoring the slew of crimes committed by Western nations in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.
Rachel would conclude the show by hosting journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the latest tensions between Israel and Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM