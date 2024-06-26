https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/lavrov-takes-the-podium-at-primakov-readings-forum-1119134668.html

Lavrov Takes the Podium at 'Primakov Readings' Forum

International Forum "Primakov Readings" is an annual international meeting of experts in the field of international relations and world economy.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joins the 10th International "Primakov Readings" Forum in Moscow.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the nation's diplomacy chief will expound on Russia's perspective regarding the prominent global trends and provide insights into key aspects of Russia's foreign policy. The "Primakov Readings" event, inaugurated in 2015, pays tribute to the esteemed scholar and statesman Yevgeny Maksimovich Primakov. Today, it stands as a distinguished international forum for discussions on matters relating to world politics, security, and the economy.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

