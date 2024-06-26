https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/lavrov-takes-the-podium-at-primakov-readings-forum-1119134668.html
Lavrov Takes the Podium at 'Primakov Readings' Forum
Lavrov Takes the Podium at 'Primakov Readings' Forum
Sputnik International
International Forum "Primakov Readings" is an annual international meeting of experts in the field of international relations and world economy.
2024-06-26T07:08+0000
2024-06-26T07:08+0000
2024-06-26T07:08+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
russia
moscow
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118513631_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_1e8a2f19b1449f83f0f10fc0f427c0aa.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joins the 10th International "Primakov Readings" Forum in Moscow.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the nation's diplomacy chief will expound on Russia's perspective regarding the prominent global trends and provide insights into key aspects of Russia's foreign policy. The "Primakov Readings" event, inaugurated in 2015, pays tribute to the esteemed scholar and statesman Yevgeny Maksimovich Primakov. Today, it stands as a distinguished international forum for discussions on matters relating to world politics, security, and the economy.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118513631_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a63a8aa8a1badcf6f6735a55e4af3b77.jpg
Lavrov Takes the Podium at 'Primakov Readings' Forum
Sputnik International
Lavrov Takes the Podium at 'Primakov Readings' Forum
2024-06-26T07:08+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international forum "primakov readings, lavrov, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
international forum "primakov readings, lavrov, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
Lavrov Takes the Podium at 'Primakov Readings' Forum
The "Primakov Readings" International Forum is an annual gathering that brings together top-notch experts in the fields of international relations and world economics from around the globe.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joins the 10th International "Primakov Readings" Forum in Moscow.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the nation's diplomacy chief will expound on Russia's perspective regarding the prominent global trends and provide insights into key aspects of Russia's foreign policy. The "Primakov Readings" event, inaugurated in 2015, pays tribute to the esteemed scholar and statesman Yevgeny Maksimovich Primakov. Today, it stands as a distinguished international forum for discussions on matters relating to world politics, security, and the economy.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!