NATO Approves Rutte as Next Secretary General

Earlier, Mark Rutte said he planned to take a three-month sabbatical before becoming NATO secretary general.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been approved as the next secretary general of NATO by the allies, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing a statement of the alliance.Mark Rutte has served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010. He is the leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), a liberal political party. Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Rutte served as Minister of Social Affairs and Employment from 2003 to 2006 and Minister of Education, Culture and Science from 2006 to 2010.Outgoing NATO head Jens Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year. In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, until October 2024.
26.06.2024
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Earlier, Mark Rutte said he planned to take a three-month sabbatical before becoming NATO secretary general.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been approved as the next secretary general of NATO by the allies, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing a statement of the alliance.
Mark Rutte has served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010. He is the leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), a liberal political party. Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Rutte served as Minister of Social Affairs and Employment from 2003 to 2006 and Minister of Education, Culture and Science from 2006 to 2010.
Outgoing NATO head Jens Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year. In July, the alliance extended his term for another year, until October 2024.
