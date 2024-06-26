International
WATCH LIVE: Julian Assange Delivers Speech After Touching Down in Australia
Ukraine's Minerals: What the West is Fighting For
Ukraine's Minerals: What the West is Fighting For
Ukraine is rich in mineral resources, with diverse deposits of fossil fuels, metals and industrial minerals.
Washington "cannot afford" to allow Russia to achieve victory in the Ukraine conflict as this would mean losing direct access to vast mineral assets. That was the view of US Senator Lindsey Graham* in an interview with 'Face the Nation' on CBS News in June. "They're sitting on 10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe," Graham said. "If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of, that $10 to $12 trillion of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West," he added.Graham is treating Ukraine as a future colony of the US with his comments on the ownership of the country's natural resources, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, official of the Russian Federation Council. While "promising Ukrainians mountains of gold, Graham in fact considers it as a future American colony," Dzhabarov said. *Lindsey Graham is included on the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics to see Ukraine's mineral resources that the Westcotes so much.
Ukraine's Minerals: What the West is Fighting For

10:57 GMT 26.06.2024
Ukraine is rich in mineral resources, with diverse deposits of fossil fuels, metals and industrial minerals. The country is a major producer of iron ore, coal, natural gas and oil, among others.
Washington “cannot afford” to allow Russia to achieve victory in the Ukraine conflict as this would mean losing direct access to vast mineral assets. That was the view of US Senator Lindsey Graham* in an interview with ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS News in June.
“They’re sitting on 10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe," Graham said. "If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of, that $10 to $12 trillion of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West,” he added.
Graham is treating Ukraine as a future colony of the US with his comments on the ownership of the country's natural resources, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, official of the Russian Federation Council.
While "promising Ukrainians mountains of gold, Graham in fact considers it as a future American colony," Dzhabarov said.
"The fate of the colonies is always the same: the Americans will scoop up all the natural resources of Ukraine in exchange for 'the great honor of being a friend of the United States'," he warned. "Well, they will feed the corrupt top of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev at the same time."
*Lindsey Graham is included on the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics to see Ukraine's mineral resources that the Westcotes so much.
