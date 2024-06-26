https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/us-awaits-landmark-scotus-rulings-on-trumps-immunity-1119126670.html

US Awaits Landmark SCOTUS Rulings on Trump's Immunity

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including the US awaiting landmark SCOTUS rulings.

2024-06-26T04:12+0000

2024-06-26T04:12+0000

2024-06-26T10:42+0000

the final countdown

radio

assange

whistleblower

scotus

donald trump

cnn

israel

The show begins with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou sharing his expertise on Julian Assange's plea deal and whether it sets a precedent for journalists and whistleblowers.Then, constitutional lawyer and conservative commentator Rory Riley-Topping shares her legal expertise on various SCOTUS decisions including state bans on gender care.The show closes with Aviv Bushinsky, the former Media Advisor and Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister of Israel, weighing in on a Pew Research poll that reveals political divisions within Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

2024

Angie Wong

the final countdown, jullian assange plea deal, assange is free, scotus on trump's immunity, political support for netanyahu