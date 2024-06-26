International
The Final Countdown
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall
US Awaits Landmark SCOTUS Rulings on Trump's Immunity
US Awaits Landmark SCOTUS Rulings on Trump's Immunity
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including the US awaiting landmark SCOTUS rulings.
U.S. Awaits Landmark SCOTUS Rulings on Trump's Immunity and Several Other Topics
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including the U.S. awaiting landmark SCOTUS rulings.
The show begins with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou sharing his expertise on Julian Assange's plea deal and whether it sets a precedent for journalists and whistleblowers.Then, constitutional lawyer and conservative commentator Rory Riley-Topping shares her legal expertise on various SCOTUS decisions including state bans on gender care.The show closes with Aviv Bushinsky, the former Media Advisor and Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister of Israel, weighing in on a Pew Research poll that reveals political divisions within Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
US Awaits Landmark SCOTUS Rulings on Trump's Immunity

04:12 GMT 26.06.2024
The Final Countdown
U.S. Awaits Landmark SCOTUS Rulings on Trump's Immunity and Several Other Topics
Angie Wong
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including the US awaiting landmark SCOTUS rulings.
The show begins with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou sharing his expertise on Julian Assange's plea deal and whether it sets a precedent for journalists and whistleblowers.
Then, constitutional lawyer and conservative commentator Rory Riley-Topping shares her legal expertise on various SCOTUS decisions including state bans on gender care.
The show closes with Aviv Bushinsky, the former Media Advisor and Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister of Israel, weighing in on a Pew Research poll that reveals political divisions within Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
