Investor Rogers Warns of Economic Decline Post-Election Amid Global Investment Boom

The global economy will face difficult times by the US presidential elections or shortly thereafter, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

Rogers observed that most markets are currently performing well and reaching new highs due to the massive amounts of money printed by nearly every central bank worldwide in recent months and years. Rogers explained that because the US is the largest economy in the world, whatever happens there affects the rest of the world. According to Rogers, the downturn will begin around the time of the US elections or shortly after. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The main rivals in the race are Biden, a Democrat, and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.Regardless of the winner in the upcoming US presidential elections, the markets will react positively, but this period of "happiness" will be brief, legendary American investor Jim Rogers told SputnikRogers added that the markets' strength won't last long, as they have been strong for a long time, so regardless of who wins, problems will begin after the elections.

