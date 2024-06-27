https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/kennedy-says-crimea-atacms-strike-terrorism-act-of-war-by-us-against-russian-civilians-1119147904.html

Crimea ATACMS Strike Terrorism, ‘Act of War’ by US Against Russian Civilians - Kennedy Jr

Four people were killed and 153 others wounded in the attack, including children. Russia claims that the US gave Ukraine intelligence support and targeting data to conduct the strike.

On Sunday, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on Sevastopol – the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula – using ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads provided by the US. Four of the missiles were shot down and one deflected, causing it to detonate over the city. All flight missions of American ATACMS tactical missiles are conducted by American specialists based on their own satellite reconnaissance data, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Only the US Congress is authorized to declare war, the politician highlighted. Lawmakers should stop the “unaccountable and reckless hawks” directing US President Joe Biden, Kennedy insisted.

