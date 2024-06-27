International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Crimea ATACMS Strike Terrorism, 'Act of War' by US Against Russian Civilians - Kennedy Jr
Crimea ATACMS Strike Terrorism, ‘Act of War’ by US Against Russian Civilians - Kennedy Jr
Four people were killed and 153 others wounded in the attack, including children. Russia claims that the US gave Ukraine intelligence support and targeting data to conduct the strike.
On Sunday, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on Sevastopol – the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula – using ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads provided by the US. Four of the missiles were shot down and one deflected, causing it to detonate over the city. All flight missions of American ATACMS tactical missiles are conducted by American specialists based on their own satellite reconnaissance data, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Only the US Congress is authorized to declare war, the politician highlighted. Lawmakers should stop the “unaccountable and reckless hawks” directing US President Joe Biden, Kennedy insisted.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian strike on Crimea using US-provided Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) munitions constitutes terrorism and an act of war by the United States, independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday.
On Sunday, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on Sevastopol – the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula – using ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads provided by the US. Four of the missiles were shot down and one deflected, causing it to detonate over the city.

“The word that describes this is terrorism. It is an act of war by the US against Russian civilians,” Kennedy emphasized in a statement via social media platform X.

All flight missions of American ATACMS tactical missiles are conducted by American specialists based on their own satellite reconnaissance data, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Only the US Congress is authorized to declare war, the politician highlighted. Lawmakers should stop the “unaccountable and reckless hawks” directing US President Joe Biden, Kennedy insisted.
