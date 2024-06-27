International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/kenyan-protests-assanges-homecoming-scotus-ruling-and-more-1119145604.html
Kenyan Protests, Assange's Homecoming, SCOTUS Ruling and More
Kenyan Protests, Assange's Homecoming, SCOTUS Ruling and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Kenya, where mass protests sparked a number of casualties in the country's capital.
2024-06-27T04:17+0000
2024-06-27T11:37+0000
the backstory
kenya
assange
us
scotus
joe biden
us supreme court
australia
julian assange
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119145716_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fef32123de56302499a3437d0ae73c3d.png
Kenyan Protests, Assange's Homecoming, SCOTUS Ruling and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Kenya, where mass protests sparked a number of casualties in the country's capital.
Rachel began Wednesday's show with political scientist and syndicated radio host, Dr. Wilmer Leon. They would discuss the latest US Supreme Court ruling that gives the government the right to censor things deemed disinformation.CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits, John Kiriakou, then joined the show to discuss Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea agreement and arrival in Australia.Rachel kick started the last hour of the show by hosting writer and former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, who discussed a slew of international topics, including the recent phone call between the US and Russian defense chiefs.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Africa Stream journalist, Clinton Nzala, about the latest from Nairobi, Kenya, where more than 20 people were killed as a result of protests. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
kenya
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119145716_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4d8b8ff5c3551cded5bd473657173846.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory,
the backstory,

Kenyan Protests, Assange's Homecoming, SCOTUS Ruling and More

04:17 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 27.06.2024)
The Backstory
Kenyan Protests, Assange's Homecoming, SCOTUS Ruling and More
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Kenya, where mass protests sparked a number of casualties in the country's capital.
Rachel began Wednesday's show with political scientist and syndicated radio host, Dr. Wilmer Leon. They would discuss the latest US Supreme Court ruling that gives the government the right to censor things deemed disinformation.
CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits, John Kiriakou, then joined the show to discuss Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea agreement and arrival in Australia.
Rachel kick started the last hour of the show by hosting writer and former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, who discussed a slew of international topics, including the recent phone call between the US and Russian defense chiefs.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Africa Stream journalist, Clinton Nzala, about the latest from Nairobi, Kenya, where more than 20 people were killed as a result of protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала