Kenyan Protests, Assange's Homecoming, SCOTUS Ruling and More
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Kenya, where mass protests sparked a number of casualties in the country's capital.
Rachel began Wednesday's show with political scientist and syndicated radio host, Dr. Wilmer Leon. They would discuss the latest US Supreme Court ruling that gives the government the right to censor things deemed disinformation.CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits, John Kiriakou, then joined the show to discuss Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea agreement and arrival in Australia.Rachel kick started the last hour of the show by hosting writer and former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, who discussed a slew of international topics, including the recent phone call between the US and Russian defense chiefs.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Africa Stream journalist, Clinton Nzala, about the latest from Nairobi, Kenya, where more than 20 people were killed as a result of protests. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:17 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 27.06.2024)
Rachel began Wednesday's show with political scientist and syndicated radio host, Dr. Wilmer Leon. They would discuss the latest US Supreme Court ruling that gives the government the right to censor things deemed disinformation.
CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits, John Kiriakou, then joined the show to discuss Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's plea agreement and arrival in Australia.
Rachel kick started the last hour of the show by hosting writer and former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, who discussed a slew of international topics, including the recent phone call between the US and Russian defense chiefs.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Africa Stream journalist, Clinton Nzala, about the latest from Nairobi, Kenya, where more than 20 people were killed as a result of protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
