Mali Expects New Deliveries of Fuel, Fertilizers From Russia in Coming Months - Minister

The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.

2024-06-27T03:50+0000

2024-06-27T03:50+0000

2024-06-27T05:36+0000

africa insight

russia

mali

fuel

world

trade

cooperation

oil supplies

fertilizer

oil exports

"Yes, we expect further supplies of Russian fuel and fertilizers in the near future. Current negotiations provide for regular deliveries over the next few months, although exact dates and volumes are still being finalized," Diallo said. He added that Bamako is in constructive talks with Russia regarding the pricing policy for Russian products on the African nation's market. The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs (Franc of the Financial Community of Africa, about $2.35 million) and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.

2024

