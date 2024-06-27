International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/mali-expects-new-deliveries-of-fuel-fertilizers-from-russia-in-coming-months---minister-1119148029.html
Mali Expects New Deliveries of Fuel, Fertilizers From Russia in Coming Months - Minister
Mali Expects New Deliveries of Fuel, Fertilizers From Russia in Coming Months - Minister
Sputnik International
The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.
2024-06-27T03:50+0000
2024-06-27T05:36+0000
africa insight
russia
mali
fuel
world
trade
cooperation
oil supplies
fertilizer
oil exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112239395_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b56b1783a81ba8cddd7bdd9731c5f16c.jpg
"Yes, we expect further supplies of Russian fuel and fertilizers in the near future. Current negotiations provide for regular deliveries over the next few months, although exact dates and volumes are still being finalized," Diallo said. He added that Bamako is in constructive talks with Russia regarding the pricing policy for Russian products on the African nation's market. The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs (Franc of the Financial Community of Africa, about $2.35 million) and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/former-russia-africa-ties-reemerge-as-world-powers-vie-for-influence-1118824380.html
russia
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112239395_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7b2759bba90d178429fafdaf12a1edc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali-russia cooperation, mali-russia trade, oil supplies, russia-africa cooperation, russia-africa relations, russia-mali trade, russia-mali relations, energy supplies, fuel exports, fuel imports, russian fertilizers, russian fuel
mali-russia cooperation, mali-russia trade, oil supplies, russia-africa cooperation, russia-africa relations, russia-mali trade, russia-mali relations, energy supplies, fuel exports, fuel imports, russian fertilizers, russian fuel

Mali Expects New Deliveries of Fuel, Fertilizers From Russia in Coming Months - Minister

03:50 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 05:36 GMT 27.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin meets Mali Interim President Colonel Assimi Goita
Vladimir Putin meets Mali Interim President Colonel Assimi Goita - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BAMAKO (Sputnik) - Mali expects new supplies of Russian fuel and fertilizers in the coming months, Malian Minister of Industry and Trade Moussa Alassane Diallo told Sputnik.
"Yes, we expect further supplies of Russian fuel and fertilizers in the near future. Current negotiations provide for regular deliveries over the next few months, although exact dates and volumes are still being finalized," Diallo said.
He added that Bamako is in constructive talks with Russia regarding the pricing policy for Russian products on the African nation's market.
"Regarding prices, Moscow demonstrates the readiness to support us by offering affordable prices for the products, although much remains to be done to make them more competitive, which is crucial for our economy," he said.
The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs (Franc of the Financial Community of Africa, about $2.35 million) and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi, President, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the sidelines of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on October 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
Analysis
Russia-Africa Ties Reemerge as World Powers Vie for Influence
7 June, 05:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала