Mali Expects New Deliveries of Fuel, Fertilizers From Russia in Coming Months - Minister

The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.
2024
03:50 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 05:36 GMT 27.06.2024)
BAMAKO (Sputnik) - Mali expects new supplies of Russian fuel and fertilizers in the coming months, Malian Minister of Industry and Trade Moussa Alassane Diallo told Sputnik.
"Yes, we expect further supplies of Russian fuel and fertilizers in the near future. Current negotiations provide for regular deliveries over the next few months, although exact dates and volumes are still being finalized," Diallo said.
He added that Bamako is in constructive talks with Russia regarding the pricing policy for Russian products on the African nation's market.
"Regarding prices, Moscow demonstrates the readiness to support us by offering affordable prices for the products, although much remains to be done to make them more competitive, which is crucial for our economy," he said.
The Malian minister added that the Russia-Mali annual trade amounts to nearly 1.5 billion CFA francs (Franc of the Financial Community of Africa, about $2.35 million) and mainly includes food products, including wheat, fertilizers and industrial goods.