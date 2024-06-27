https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/putin-meets-with-president-of-congo-1119150913.html
Putin Meets With President of Congo
Putin Meets With President of Congo
The Russian president holds talks with the President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso this Thursday.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds a top-level bilateral meeting with his Congolese counterpart during his state visit to Russia. The two leaders are to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict, as well as the comprehensive partnership between the nations and issues on the regional and international agenda.
The Russian president holds talks with the President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso this Thursday.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin holds a top-level bilateral meeting with his Congolese counterpart during his state visit to Russia.
The two leaders are to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict, as well as the comprehensive partnership between the nations and issues on the regional and international agenda.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.