‘Putin Will Not Take the Bait’: Russia Will Respond Prudently to Crimea Attack

Analyst Regis Tremblay also noted the long historic relationship between Moscow and Kiev, which was formalized more than a century before the United States’ founding.

2024-06-27T05:44+0000

russia

vladimir putin

ukraine

us hegemony

crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be goaded into a reckless and impulsive response to Ukraine’s killing of Russian civilians in Crimea, said filmmaker Regis Tremblay, but will carefully consider its options as it works to construct a multipolar world order.The American documentarian, who now lives in the Crimean city of Yalta, responded to Sunday’s attack on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program.“This has been a war – a declared war – by the United States of America on Russia,” he insisted. “Its stated, publicized foreign policy goal, repeated over and over, has been the strategic defeat of Russia. This has never had anything to do with Ukrainians’ freedom or democracy. Ukraine has been a pawn.”Mykhailo Podolyak, the chief advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky, caused controversy this week with comments calling Crimea “a large military camp” populated by Russian “civilian occupiers.” Crimea has been culturally and geographically considered part of Russia for centuries until 1954, when then Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev placed the territory under the administration of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.But the peninsula remained joined with Russia as part of the Soviet Union, only becoming separated from it during its collapse. Khrushchev’s transfer of the territory commemorated the 300-year anniversary of the Pereiaslav Agreement, the 1654 pact that formalized a political union between Ukraine with Russia. The peninsula maintained key military significance for Moscow, hosting its storied Black Sea Fleet.The fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 left millions of ethnic Russian people living in its constituent republics separated from Russia, causing Putin to describe its demise as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Podolyak’s controversial comments “reminiscent of the Nazi German attitude to Crimea,” suggesting the Ukrainian official wished to “cleanse” the territory of its ethnic Russian inhabitants. Host Garland Nixon faulted US President Joe Biden for his alliance with Kiev’s nationalist government, claiming the United States is attempting to “militarize” various countries to protect its own hegemony.Nevertheless, Tremblay noted that “Putin has never acted impulsively.”“Will Russia respond? Yes, certainly it will respond, but not in a way that will trigger World War Three,” said the filmmaker. “President Putin has made it very clear that he is not going to do anything that would inadvertently trigger a nuclear war between the United States and Russia. Putin will respond asymmetrically as he is doing.”“This is a very high risk, long-term vision,” Tremblay concluded. “They’re looking long-term, completely believing that the hegemon is in rapid decline, and that their vision of a new world order is based on international law. It’s based on the principles of the United Nations Charter. It’s based on the sovereignty of all nations. And they do not want to risk this future world that they envision with some kind of an irrational, knee-jerk reaction that triggers the end of the world.”

2024

