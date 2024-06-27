https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/retired-idf-general-says-gaza-war-lost-its-purpose-and-cautions-against-hezbollah-escalation-1119146522.html

Retired IDF General Says Gaza War 'Lost Its Purpose', And Cautions Against Hezbollah Escalation

Retired IDF General Says Gaza War 'Lost Its Purpose', And Cautions Against Hezbollah Escalation

The general also said that Israel needs to “take a time-out” in their war in Gaza and added that it has lost its purpose.

Brigadier General Yitzhak Brik, a retired IDF general, said that he believes a war against Lebanon’s Hezbollah could mean “the ruin of the Third Temple” and said the “initiative being rolled out in the security establishment to launch an attack on Hezbollah is collective suicide,” the retired general wrote this week."If we pay attention to what Hezbollah is doing to the Galilee in recent months – we find settlements crumbling, empty of people, on thousands of burned acres of land. Scenes that can be seen in Gaza are seen today in the North,” Brik said in a radio interview. “The Iron Dome has been failing to stop the UAVs, rockets, and missiles for months. We did not prepare ourselves for dozens of missiles every day and not for the thousands that we will have in the next war."The general also said that Israel needs to “take a time-out” in their war in Gaza and added that it has lost its purpose. He suggested that the IDF needs to take a break from fighting so it can regroup and organize because it hasn’t done so for “20 years”.On Wednesday, Dr. Seyyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour to discuss a potential conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah.“And so, they have put aside the pretense of tolerance and the pretense of human rights, of abiding by human rights, which is something which they, previous regimes in Israel never cared for,” the professor added. “They always abuse Palestinians. They always mass slaughter them. But nowadays it's at an industrial scale - the massacre and slaughter.”Sputnik’s Garland Nixon suggested that a possible conflict would be “catastrophic” for the US economy and “probably even worse for the European economy”. He then asked Marandi if Israel’s economic suffering would be tied to their Western allies.“It's extraordinary that the Americans and Europeans, when they supported apartheid South Africa, when they supported Rwanda, they didn't pay that much of a price back then because it was far off. It was during the Cold War,” he continued. “Today, it's being done in front of a global audience, this genocide. It's very close to home. It's very close to, as you were saying, key oil and gas-producing centers.”The show’s guest then suggested that the Israeli regime has for “decades” been conducting a diplomatic, public relations facade allowing them to be “slick enough” to get away with genocide.“In Lebanon, for example, when they invaded Lebanon and massacred the Lebanese. When they would attack Gaza on previous occasions, they'd always be able to somehow justify this to Western audiences, but now they are their own worst enemies,” he added.“I'm sure these retired generals have been hearing from their former colleagues that they've lost. That Hezbollah in the north is taking out their high tech equipment, that Hezbollah in the north is able to go into Israel without the Iron Dome being able to do anything about it,” Marandi said. Israel’s military assault on Gaza has not only destroyed large portions of Gazan farmland, but Israeli forces have also repeatedly blocked aid deliveries into northern Gaza, despite demands from top UN court and the Security Council to allow for open aid access, UN News said in April.One in five of Gaza’s population - that's nearly 500,000 people - are now facing “catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity” The Guardian reported, citing a draft report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which is the United Nations hunger monitoring system. And according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), one in three children in northern Gaza are acutely malnourished or experiencing emaciation.

