https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/uk-elections-kenyan-police-in-haiti-assange-returns-to-australia-1119145939.html

UK Elections, Kenyan Police in Haiti, Assange Returns to Australia

UK Elections, Kenyan Police in Haiti, Assange Returns to Australia

Sputnik International

Police from Kenya are deployed to Haitian capital as Kenyan police in Nairobi kill protestors amid uprisings against IMF-backed reforms.

2024-06-27T04:15+0000

2024-06-27T04:15+0000

2024-06-27T11:40+0000

political misfits

united kingdom (uk)

israel

gaza strip

haiti

assange

doj

donald trump

hunter biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119146049_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c226c6ab219ee55e69a1c6017cbad2b4.png

UK Elections, Kenyan Police in Haiti, Assange Returns to Australia Sputnik International Police from Kenya are deployed to Haitian capital as Kenyan police in Nairobi kill protestors amid uprisings against IMF-backed reforms.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the upcoming national elections in the United Kingdom, whether the Tory foreign policy has played a role in their unfavorable polling, the possible rise of once-fringe right-wing politician Nigel Farage, an Israeli court decision mandating ultra-Orthodox Yeshiva students serve in the military, whether Gaza will head into a famine in the coming weeks, and the trial of Evan Gershkovich beginning in Russia.English Section Editor of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses tthe arrival of Kenyan police to the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, what the stated goal of the US-led operation in Haiti is, how it compares to previous US interventions into Haiti, how Kenyans have reacted to their police being deployed to Haiti, and what in Haitian history has shown to be a catalyst for democracy.Retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel Coleen Rowley discusses the global reactions to Julian Assange's release, an order by a judge that certain information must be destroyed by Wikileaks, Attorney General Merrick Garland's anger over a House Republican push to cut the DOJ budget, Donald Trump's characterization that he was tortured before his mug shot was taken in Georgia, Trump claiming that he would pardon Assange while also possibly reappointing Mike Pompeo as CIA Director, DOJ thoughts that a Trump loss would lead to extremist violence, the easing of a gag order on Trump, and the admission by the CIA that some of their officers that claimed the Hunter Biden laptop saga was a "Russian operation" were paid contractors at the time.The Misfits also discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on the White House’s contact with social media firms, and a possible leak regarding the Supreme Court's siding with the Biden administration on an abortion case ruling.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

united kingdom (uk)

israel

gaza strip

haiti

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits,