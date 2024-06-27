https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/us-moving-forces-closer-to-israel-lebanon-to-be-ready-to-evacuate-americans---reports-1119158338.html

US Moving Forces Closer to Israel, Lebanon to Be Ready to Evacuate Americans - Reports

The US Defense Department is moving military assets of the United States closer to Israel and Lebanon to be ready to evacuate US nationals in the event of an escalation between the Jewish state and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, NBC News has reported, citing three US defense officials and a former US official familiar with the plans.

The report cited officials as saying that the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit moved into the Mediterranean on Wednesday to join the USS Oak Hill dock landing ship and another ship to be ready for a military-assisted departure and other missions. The report cited another official as saying on Thursday that the ship and the marine unit are also planned to project military power and be a deterrent to an escalation in the region. US officials are concerned that Israel would carry out airstrikes and possibly launch a ground offensive in Lebanon in the coming weeks, the report cited officials as saying. NBC News also cited Israeli and US officials as saying that the Jewish state hopes to create a 10-mile buffer zone above the Lebanese border, and the Israeli government has remained committed to going after Hezbollah in Lebanon despite pressure from the Biden administration. Israel wants to move the Lebanese movement farther away from the border and is pushing for a diplomatic solution, but the Israel Defense Forces is ready to engage if diplomacy fails, the report cited an Israeli official as saying. Washington is also in talks with allies to coordinate evacuations and any coalition military operations, NBC News cited US defense officials as saying. Politico reported earlier on Thursday that a confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah is likely to break out in the next several weeks if Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas fail to reach a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

