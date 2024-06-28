https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/all-eyes-on-first-presidential-debate-as-trump-and-biden-set-to-square-off-1119155732.html

All Eyes on First Presidential Debate as Trump and Biden Set to Square Off

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics from around the world, including historic presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

The Final Countdown begins with physician, author, and candidate for US Senate Dr. Sherry O'Donnell sharing her analysis of the highly-anticipated and historic presidential debate between Biden and Trump.Then, Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond weighs in on the new SCOTUS decision to allow social media companies to ban disinformation.Later, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch talks about the NTSB accusing Norfolk Southern Railroad Company of trying to undermine the East Palestine investigation.The show closes with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare discussing the failed coup in Bolivia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

