2024-06-28T04:13+0000
2024-06-28T04:13+0000
2024-06-28T09:29+0000
The show begins with political activist and podcast host Misty Winston discussing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's freedom.Then, Nairobi-based political commentator Clinton Nzala shares his analysis on the withdrawal of the tax plan that caused widespread protests.Later, Daniel McAdams from the Ron Paul Institute weighs in on the upcoming historic Biden-Trump debate. McAdams also touches on the latest SCOTUS decision on pressing social media companies to remove content they consider disinformation.The show closes with Camila Escalante, a journalist and correspondent in Latin America, discussing the failed military coup in Bolivia.
Bolivia Stifles Military Coup to Overthrow President Arce
04:13 GMT 28.06.2024 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 28.06.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of current events, including the failed military coup in Bolivia.
The show begins with political activist and podcast host Misty Winston discussing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's freedom.
Then, Nairobi-based political commentator Clinton Nzala shares his analysis on the withdrawal of the tax plan that caused widespread protests.
Later, Daniel McAdams from the Ron Paul Institute weighs in on the upcoming historic Biden-Trump debate. McAdams also touches on the latest SCOTUS decision on pressing social media companies to remove content they consider disinformation.
The show closes with Camila Escalante, a journalist and correspondent in Latin America, discussing the failed military coup in Bolivia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM