https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/bolivia-stifles-military-coup-to-overthrow-president-arce-1119156220.html

Bolivia Stifles Military Coup to Overthrow President Arce

Bolivia Stifles Military Coup to Overthrow President Arce

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of current events, including the failed military coup in Bolivia.

2024-06-28T04:13+0000

2024-06-28T04:13+0000

2024-06-28T09:29+0000

fault lines

us

radio

assange

kenya

joe biden

donald trump

scotus

bolivia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119156331_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_52ee2cae058d74a13de4948969d6138f.png

Bolivia Stifles Military Coup to Overthrow President Arce Sputnik International On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of current events, including the failed military coup in Bolivia.

The show begins with political activist and podcast host Misty Winston discussing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's freedom.Then, Nairobi-based political commentator Clinton Nzala shares his analysis on the withdrawal of the tax plan that caused widespread protests.Later, Daniel McAdams from the Ron Paul Institute weighs in on the upcoming historic Biden-Trump debate. McAdams also touches on the latest SCOTUS decision on pressing social media companies to remove content they consider disinformation.The show closes with Camila Escalante, a journalist and correspondent in Latin America, discussing the failed military coup in Bolivia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

kenya

bolivia

nairobi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, assange freedom, wikileaks now, bolivia coup attempt, scotus disinformation ban, kenya protests