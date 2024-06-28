https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/chinese-ambassador-to-canada-bilateral-relations-at-critical-junction-1119171326.html
Chinese Ambassador to Canada: Bilateral Relations at ‘Critical Junction’
Sputnik International
China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Canada Wang Di said bilateral relations are at a "critical junction" and the mission ahead will be both glorious and daunting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Canada Wang Di said bilateral relations are at a "critical junction" and the mission ahead will be both glorious and daunting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa hosted on Thursday evening a welcoming reception in honor of Wang, who presented his letter of credence to Canadian Governor General of Mary Simon the previous day.
"Ladies and gentlemen, currently China-Canada relations are at a critical junction. Coming to Canada as the new Chinese ambassador at this time means a glorious mission and a daunting task," Wang said.
"I will perform duties with wholehearted dedication and will make every efforts to deepen the traditional friendship between our two peoples."
Wang pledged to promote a stable development of Sino-Canadian relations while following the principles of mutual respect and benefit, as well as seeking common ground and putting aside differences.
"I’m deeply convinced that healthy and stable China-Canada relations not only serve our respective development but will also inject more certainty … to today’s world which has brought turbulence and uncertainties," Wang said.
The ambassador recalled the words expressed by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney when visiting China in 1986, who said that Ottawa and Beijing would prove to the world that people of different races and social systems can overcome differences and cooperate on common interests.
China and Canada must draw strength and wisdom from the successful experience of bilateral ties, Wang said.
Both countries must step up to their historical responsibilities to live up to the expectations that their peoples seek and deserve, Wang added.
The ambassador also recalled the words of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji to his Canadian counterpart Jean Chretien in 1998, who said Canada is China’s best friend. "This is a benchmark set by our predecessors and should become the goal that we strive for today," Wang said.