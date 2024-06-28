https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/chinese-ambassador-to-canada-bilateral-relations-at-critical-junction-1119171326.html

Chinese Ambassador to Canada: Bilateral Relations at ‘Critical Junction’

Chinese Ambassador to Canada: Bilateral Relations at ‘Critical Junction’

Sputnik International

China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Canada Wang Di said bilateral relations are at a "critical junction" and the mission ahead will be both glorious and daunting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-06-28T20:37+0000

2024-06-28T20:37+0000

2024-06-28T20:36+0000

world

canada

china

chinese embassy

ottawa

foreign policy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116156804_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_50351770e428455d5e2e63ed32dfb5c3.jpg

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa hosted on Thursday evening a welcoming reception in honor of Wang, who presented his letter of credence to Canadian Governor General of Mary Simon the previous day. "I will perform duties with wholehearted dedication and will make every efforts to deepen the traditional friendship between our two peoples."Wang pledged to promote a stable development of Sino-Canadian relations while following the principles of mutual respect and benefit, as well as seeking common ground and putting aside differences. "I’m deeply convinced that healthy and stable China-Canada relations not only serve our respective development but will also inject more certainty … to today’s world which has brought turbulence and uncertainties," Wang said. China and Canada must draw strength and wisdom from the successful experience of bilateral ties, Wang said. Both countries must step up to their historical responsibilities to live up to the expectations that their peoples seek and deserve, Wang added. The ambassador also recalled the words of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji to his Canadian counterpart Jean Chretien in 1998, who said Canada is China’s best friend. "This is a benchmark set by our predecessors and should become the goal that we strive for today," Wang said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/china-successfully-completes-first-10-km-vertical-takeoff-landing-test-of-reusable-launch-vehicle-1119139519.html

canada

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese-canadian relations, state of the sino-canadian policies,