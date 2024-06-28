https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/eu-needs-to-invest-500bln-euros-in-defense-in-next-10-years---eu-commission-president-1119158903.html

EU Needs to Invest 500Bln Euros in Defense in Next 10 Years - EU Commission President

EU Needs to Invest 500Bln Euros in Defense in Next 10 Years - EU Commission President

Sputnik International

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union needs to invest 500 billion euros ($535 billion) in defense in the next ten years.

2024-06-28T00:37+0000

2024-06-28T00:37+0000

2024-06-28T00:37+0000

world

european union (eu)

military spending

anti-russian policy

ukraine

ursula von der leyen

russia

european council

ukraine crisis

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117247875_0:0:2396:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_fc2267a7822a5c044190115b22e393e8.jpg

"Europe as a whole needs to step up on defense... We estimate that additional defense investments of around 500 billion euros are needed over the next decade," Von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels late Thursday. She added that the EU has fallen far behind China and Russia in increasing defense spending in recent years. The European Commission president said the funds could come both from additional national contributions by the EU member states and from the bloc's own funds.The leaders of the European Union at a summit meeting in Brussels have called for an increase in deliveries of military support to Ukraine, including missiles, ammunition and air defense systems, the Summit Conclusions document has shown. The summit also have called for the establishment of a new sanctions regime in response to Russia's alleged "destabilizing actions abroad," according to the statement. Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO countries that by supplying arms to Ukraine, they are both prolonging the conflict and dangerously escalating it.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european sacntions, russian forces, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, russian dominance, russian domination, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances, russian drones, russian drone attacks, russian strategy