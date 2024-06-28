https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/failed-coup-in-bolivia-biden-trump-presidential-debate-us-expanding-bioweapons-programs-in-africa-1119157636.html
Failed Coup in Bolivia; Biden Trump Presidential Debate; US Expanding Bioweapons Programs in Africa
All eyes are on the US presidential debate tonight due to suspicions about the President's cognitive decline.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the failed coup in Bolivia and the fallout from the US ATACMS attack on Crimea.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, discusses China's anti-corruption probe and Chinese operations in the Pacific Region.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Presidential debate.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Presidential debate and instability in Kenya.Sam Husseini, independent journalist writing at husseini.substack.com and founder of VotePact.org, which encourages left-right cooperation, joins us to discuss the US bioweapons program expansion in Africa.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss instability in the Israeli government.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of International Law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM