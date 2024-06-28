https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/failed-coup-in-bolivia-biden-trump-presidential-debate-us-expanding-bioweapons-programs-in-africa-1119157636.html

Failed Coup in Bolivia; Biden Trump Presidential Debate; US Expanding Bioweapons Programs in Africa

Failed Coup in Bolivia; Biden Trump Presidential Debate; US Expanding Bioweapons Programs in Africa

Sputnik International

All eyes are on the US presidential debate tonight due to suspicions about the President's cognitive decline.

2024-06-28T04:15+0000

2024-06-28T04:15+0000

2024-06-28T10:00+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

israel-gaza conflict

bolivia

debate

ebola

nato

crimea

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119157479_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3aed75375b5e3237ded03432e3fac6.png

Failed Coup in Bolivia; Biden Trump Presidential Debate; US Expanding Bioweapons Programs in Africa Sputnik International All eyes are on the US presidential debate tonight due to suspicions about the President's cognitive decline.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the failed coup in Bolivia and the fallout from the US ATACMS attack on Crimea.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, discusses China's anti-corruption probe and Chinese operations in the Pacific Region.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Presidential debate.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Presidential debate and instability in Kenya.Sam Husseini, independent journalist writing at husseini.substack.com and founder of VotePact.org, which encourages left-right cooperation, joins us to discuss the US bioweapons program expansion in Africa.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss instability in the Israeli government.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of International Law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

bolivia

crimea

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, us atacms kills civillians in crimea, trump-biden debate, us bioweapons, biden mental condition