First Presidential Debate Pits Political Rivals Trump and Biden
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming US presidential debate.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming U.S. presidential debate.
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting political consultant and the Vice President of the Ronald Reagan Club, Robert Hornak, on the topic of the first presidential debate.Lawyer and political commentator, Steve Gill, then joined the show to discuss the latest SCOTUS rulings, which included several imperative issues.To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the latest coup attempt in Bolivia.Rachel would round out the show by speaking to journalist and writer, Nebojsa Malic, about the CNN report that claimed the Biden administration is mulling the possibility of allowing American military contractors in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:18 GMT 28.06.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 28.06.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming US presidential debate.
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting political consultant and the Vice President of the Ronald Reagan Club, Robert Hornak, on the topic of the first presidential debate.
Lawyer and political commentator, Steve Gill, then joined the show to discuss the latest SCOTUS rulings, which included several imperative issues.
To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the latest coup attempt in Bolivia.
Rachel would round out the show by speaking to journalist and writer, Nebojsa Malic, about the CNN report that claimed the Biden administration is mulling the possibility of allowing American military contractors in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM